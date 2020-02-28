Jarlath Burns pipped at the post in race for GAA President job

New York-based Larry McCarthy created quite a stir when he became President-elect of the GAA at the Annual Congress in Dublin tonight.

McCarthy was one of five candidates in the running for the post.

The present incumbent, Leinster man, John Horan will formally step down this time next year with McCarthy taking oveer the reins at the helm of the country's biggest sporting body.

Prior to the presidential election McCarthy had been viewed as a viable candidaate but it appeared that Armagh's Jarlath Burns had accumulated sufficient suppor to land the post.

In the event McCarthy won by 142 votees to 132 in what proved a closely-fought battle that underlined a substantial volume of support for the New York man from provinces other thana Ulster.

McCarthy has been something of a surprise in that, having lived abroad for so long - over 40 years - he has still shown so well in the campaign.

He had though already demonstrated his credentials by winning one of the two prestigious GAA trustee, or formally Representative of Congress, positions two years ago and in the process, topping the poll.

Silverbridge clubman Burns, who is principal of St Paul's HS, Bessbrook, had looked a strong favourite.