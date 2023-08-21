Jim McGuinness completes sensational return as Donegal manager

Jim McGuinness has returned as Donegal manager almost ten years after departing the role.

The All-Ireland-winning manager of 2012 emerged as a surprise contender for the post after a tumultuous year for Donegal that saw Aidan O’Rourke take over as interim boss after new manager Paddy Carr stepped away before the end of his first league campaign.

Donegal GAA tonight confirmed that the 53-year-old will take up the position once again.

McGuinness’ term is for three years with the option for a fourth. He led Donegal to three Ulster titles and an All-Ireland crown in four seasons in charge in his first spell between 2011 and 2014.

As well as that, he famously masterminded the victory over Dublin in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final – the last defeat Dublin would suffer until 2021.

Legendary Donegal footballers Colm McFadden and Neil McGee, who both won All-Ireland medals and All-Stars back in 2012, will be part of McGuinness’ backroom team.