John Kiely has his sights set on more hurling glory for Limerick

John Kiely will be looking for a strong performance from Limerick — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Limerick have won the last three All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship titles so it’s hardly surprising to see them very much in the running to land this year’s Allianz Hurling League crown.

They will face Tipperary in the first of the Semi-Finals at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick on Saturday (7.30pm) while Kilkenny and Cork will cross swords in the second Semi-Final at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Sunday (4.00pm).

While Tipperary have shown a step-up in form, they may find Limerick difficult to contain while Kilkenny’s hunger may help them to get past Cork. Limerick manager John Kiely, though, is optimistic his team can maintain their current form.

Armagh, meanwhile, hope to derive maximum comfort from home advantage when they meet Monaghan in the Semi-Final of the Division 3A Allianz Hurling League at the Athletic Grounds (2.00pm) this afternoon.

With each side having chalked up three wins to date the stage is set for a combative tie. The home side will look to Fionntán Donnelly, Cormac Jennings and Thomas Galvin for inspiration while the Farney County can lean on Fergal Rafter and Thomas Hughes for scores in what could prove to be a close encounter.

Both teams have turned in some impressive performances but with the heat now turned up the match could produce a feast of scores.

Donegal, meanwhile, face a difficult task against Wicklow in a Division 2B Semi-Final at Aughrim (1.00pm). Wicklow are a tenacious side so Donegal will have to be on their guard.

Indeed, they need no reminding of this as they fell to Wicklow by 2-24 to 0-11 earlier this month.

The Garden County will look to Padraig Doyle, Eoin McCormick and Luke Maloney once again to fire them up while Donegal will place their faith in Liam McKinney, Jack O’Loughlin, Ritchie Ryan and Ruairi Campbell to set the tone.

In the All-Ireland Under 20 ‘B’ Hurling Championship (Richie McElligott Cup) today, Derry will host Sligo at Owenbeg (2.00pm)