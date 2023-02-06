Kelly Mallon and Aimee Macklin lead the way in dominant Armagh win

Ladies Football

Armagh extended their current surge in the Ladies National Football League by overcoming Monaghan by 1-13 to 1-3.

The Orchard County side were in particularly dominant form in the first half and with Aimee Mackin and Kelly Mallon very much to the fore they chalked up 1-8 to which their opponents were unable to mount a response and remained scoreless.

Blaithin Mackin, who covered a lot of ground, also proved a key figure in Armagh’s win, her foraging skills and link play causing major problems for the Monaghan defence.

The Monaghan attack looked to be distinctly off colour as several chances were made in the first-half in particular.

Armagh remained in command during the second-half with the irrepressible Mackin adding another brace of points as Monaghan strove desperately to make an impact in the game, but to no avail.

Down also lapped up a helping of success when they overcame a strong Wexford side by 0-8 to 1-4. Indeed Wexford led by 1-4 to 0-5 at the break, but it was Down who called the shots in the second-half. They may have only had one point to spare at the finish, but their tenacity and commitment certainly stood them in good stead.

Donegal have been finding the going tough lately and they lost to Kerry on Saturday by 2-10 to 1-11.

Louise Ni Mhuirteactaigh landed 0-11 for the Kingdom while Susanne White was in fine form for Donegal in recording 0-8, but it was not enough to stave off a defeat that is yet another disappointment for Maxie Curran’s side.