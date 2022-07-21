Kerry’s David Clifford can sprinkle his stardust on Sam Maguire Cup decider against Galway

In the immediate aftermath of what proved to be an All-Ireland hurling Final for the ages, the footballers of Kerry and Galway have now been thrown down the gauntlet to showcase themselves in the best possible light when they go head to head on Sunday with the Sam Maguire Cup the prize for the winners.

And just as the hurling showpiece highlighted stellar individual skills, the platform has been erected for their football brethren to scale a new peak in bringing the curtain down on the inter-county year.

A football Championship which has produced its highs and lows, with Derry’s surge out of nowhere into the All-Ireland Semi-Finals and Armagh’s brush with ignominy in their clash with Galway to name but two, is poised to reach a compelling climax.

And this is where David Clifford could potentially take up a centre stage role. Kerry’s gifted forward is quite simply box-office, a player who has the unique capacity to attract even neutral fans to matches.

It is in the cauldron that is Croke Park when the stakes are highest that Clifford is capable of unleashing his skills with breathtaking allure, and given that his team have gone eight years without having the company of ‘Sam’ – a drought by their own high standards – seldom have Clifford’s many-sided talents been more enthusiastically sought.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has been carefully monitoring his most prized possession as he has coped with an ankle injury, but having recorded 1-3 in the 1-18 to 0-13 Quarter-Final win over Mayo before helping himself to 0-6 in the 1-14 to 1-13 Semi-Final victory over Dublin, Clifford’s impact has been substantial.

Though with Galway’s defence in a particularly defiant mood right now – they conceded just 1-4 from play to Derry with the losers’ goal coming via the last kick of the ball – Clifford and his colleagues in the Kerry attack might have to toil that little bit harder for scores.

It was in the game against Mayo that long-serving midfield ace David Moran made his first appearance for 10 months in the Kingdom’s colours, and his partnership alongside Diarmuid O’Connor can provide the catalyst for a supply line to Clifford in particular.

Kerry’s marksman supreme has long since earned his status among the stars yet his feet remain firmly planted on the ground. Indeed, his enthusiasm for football and allegiance to the Kingdom are bordering on frightening in their intensity.

“Meeting Galway in Sunday’s Final is another massive challenge for us no matter how you look at it,” insists Clifford.

“We are excited to be playing them because they have shown themselves to be a very resolute side in getting this far. We have seen for ourselves how good they are indeed and how well set up they are from a tactical viewpoint.”

“When you think about it, we had to work very hard for our win over Dublin. Yet even when Sean O’Shea was standing over that free in the last minute, I honestly felt confident that he would put the ball over the bar despite the distance.”

“He certainly came up trumps in style and now we have the chance as a team to get our hands on ‘Sam’ again. We are very conscious that Galway were very impressive in the second-half against Derry in the way that they stuck to their game-plan and defended resolutely.”

“They will have taken more confidence from that win and we will have to be on our toes from the outset on Sunday. Nothing less will do if we want to get our hands on ‘Sam’ this time around.”