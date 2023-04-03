Kevin McStay is focused on what’s next for Mayo after they discover their silver lining at last

AFL Finals

Mayo certainly put their All-Ireland title demons behind them as they took delivery of the Allianz Football League silverware in impressive style at Croke Park.

Kevin McStay may have only been cast in the role of manager for a short period, but his influence was pronounced as his team unveiled levels of commitment and passion that, if sustained, could stand them in good stead when the destination of an even bigger prize is determined in the summer.

Mayo’s authority in the first quarter was such that they swept into 0-6 to 0-1 lead with Ryan O’Donoghue leading their early scoring blast.

Mayo led by 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, but a brace of Rob Finnerty points brought the Tribesmen back on terms.

And it was to remain at nip and tuck until near the end when Mayo, with the superb Ryan O’Donoghue, Jack Coyne and goalkeeper Colm Reape showing pinpoint accuracy, helped to bring their side over the line to win by 0-14 to 0-11.

No wonder manager McStay was beaming from ear to ear at the finish but he was particularly keen to keep his team’s triumph in contest.

“Now it’s on to the Connacht championship in which we must play again next weekend. It’s not an ideal situation when you look at it, but we will be up for it,” declares McStay.

Cavan, meanwhile, clinched the Division Two title by overcoming Fermanagh by 0-16 to 1-7, a stunning finishing burst allowing them to put the game beyond their opponents’ reach.

Cavan goalkeeper and captain Raymond Galligan potted four frees from distance with Paddy Lynch chipping in with three points and both Oisin Brady and Gearoid McKiernan each contributing as Mickey Graham’s side sailed down the home straight.

And there was joy for Sligo manager Tony McEntee who saw his side nose past Wicklow, managed by his former Armagh All-Ireland winning colleague Oisin McConville, by 2-10 to 0-14 in a throbbing Division Four final with Niall Murphy, Paul Kilcoyne and Natahen Mullen their stars.