Kieran Donaghy salutes Armagh’s application in seeing off Monaghan

NFL Division 1

Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy was delighted to see his side pull through — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy didn’t underplay the importance of getting two league points in Saturday’s derby clash against Monaghan.

Donaghy was pleased with the attitude of his side and relieved to leave Castleblayney with an important 1-14 to 1-12 win.

“There was pressure going into this game building up to it and credit to our fellas when it wasn’t really going well for them in the first-half, they could have thrown the towel in at times, but they stuck together and kept going,” said Donaghy.

“I think Tiernan Kelly’s goal was huge, when it happened and how it happened to give us a bit of a lift momentum-wise. Monaghan came fighting back in the second-half, so I am delighted coming out of here with the win.

“Whether it is Clones, I have been in Scotstown and Inniskeen, I have never been to Blayney before but just to come out with two points was really the goal for the preparation over the last few weeks and I am just delighted to have done that.”

Kelly’s opportunist goal pulled Armagh into the game after squandering several chances during a frustrating first-half where Monaghan had led.

The sides were level at half-time but six points in eight minutes of the restart — with the impressive Rian O’Neill, Stephen Sheridan and Andrew Murnin weighing in with scores — appeared to have Armagh cruising.

However, Conor McCarthy converted a penalty to give Monaghan a great chance heading into the last quarter only for stefan Campbell’s two points in the closing stages to seal the win for Kieran McGeeney’s men.

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey believed Armagh’s six-point swing early in the second-half was the difference and he is counting the cost of a worrying injury list after star forward Jack McCarron limped off in the opening minutes.

Given that Conor McManus is not expected back until later in the season, the Farney outfit could struggle. Michael Bannigan and Conor McCarthy scored 1-06 between them against Armagh and should provide some firepower.

“Division One is an unforgiving place, when you are down a few players you are going to feel the pinch, you are up against the best teams and you need boys who can do damage,” said Corey.

“When you are down three or four then it is going to be an uphill struggle.”

MONAGHAN: R Beggan (0-1, free), T McPhilips, K Duffy, R Wylie, C Boyle, D Ward (0-01), K Loughran, K Lavelle, C Lennon, S O’Hanlon (0-02), M Bannigan (0-04, 0-1 free), J Wilson, C McCarthy (1-02, 1-00 pen, 0-2 frees), J McCarron, S Carey (0-01).

Subs: S Jones (0-01) for McCarron (4’), K O’Connell for Lennon (ht’), K Gallagher for Wilson (52’), S Slevin for Loughran (70’).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty (0-01), A McKay, A Forker, R Finn, C O’Neill, B McCambridge, S Sheridan (0-01, mark), S Campbell (0-02), J Hall, R Grugan (0-01, free), T Kelly (1-00), R O’Neill (0-04, 0-01 free, 0-01 mark), A Murnin (0-02, 0-1 mark), A Nugent (0-02).

Subs: J Duffy for Hall (ht’), N Grimley for Sheridan (59’), R McQuillan (0-01) for Murnin (64’).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).