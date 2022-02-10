Kieran McGeary will accept brawl punishment

Gaelic Games

One of Tyrone’s star players sent off following Sunday’s mass brawl against Armagh has admitted regret over the incident and insists he and his team-mates are ready to accept their fate.

Kieran McGeary, the current Footballer of the Year, was dismissed late in the game by referee David Gough for his part in the melee alongside Tyrone colleagues, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte, while Greg McCabe also saw red for Armagh.

The unsavoury scenes at the Athletic Grounds overshadowed a powerful 2-14-014 victory for Armagh in the League Division One derby.

“As a team we’re very disappointed with ourselves and the decision that was made,” says 28 year-old McGeary. “The events were unfortunate and it’s now with the powers that be.”

All five players are set to miss at least one League game through suspension, but Tyrone have already made soundings that they will considering appealing but will await the contents of the referee’s report.

“At this moment no decision has been made (on appeals). Whatever the management committee and our county board decide to do I’ll respect it either way,” added McGeary.