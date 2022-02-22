Kieran McGeeney: McKenna Cup should be scrapped to make way for longer league season as attendances prove the demand

Armagh boss calls for adoption of refreshed 14-match competition

The Allianz Football League will, in the minds of most people, always be secondary to the All-Ireland Championship but McGeeney is convinced that the competition has now acquired an enhanced status that is worthy of higher recognition.

And the orchard county legend, who captained the side to the All-Ireland title in 2002, makes no bones about what he feels should be done to sustain and improve the league.

“I would be in favour of scrapping the early-season competitions like the McKenna Cup and O’Byrne Cup that are run in the provinces and expand the league into a more meaningful competition in which teams would play 14 matches on a home and away basis rather than the seven-match programmes which they are currently fulfilling,” he says.

“When you consider that the league is played at a time of the year when the weather can be fairly unpredictable and maybe not suitable for travelling, yet when you look at the numbers going to matches you can gauge the level of real interest there is in the competition.”

McGeeney certainly has a moot point there. When Armagh hosted Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds earlier this month, 14,328 fans flocked into the venue and when Monaghan were the visitors last Saturday, the attendance was 11,500 despite the grim weather warnings.

Under the existing format, such as it is, the Allianz League will embrace the months of February and March with the finals set to be carried over into early April and the Ulster Championship due to get under way with the preliminary round tie pencilled in for April 16.

If the league were to be extended to 14 games, this would necessitate a start in the first week of January.

While there has been considerable debate of late in relation to the January provincial competitions, it was only following an eleventh-hour edict from Croke Park that this year’s events were staged.

With this weekend’s Annual Congress certain to further discuss the split season and vote on the future format of the All-Ireland Football Championship, McGeeney’s views could yet have considerable resonance.

“When you look at it, if we had a 14-game league, this would afford county boards the opportunity to host more games and thus enjoy a much-needed cash flow,” points out McGeeney.

“I think the league is a hugely enjoyable competition and I believe we should be trying to maximise its appeal.

“I know there has been debate about the January competitions on an ongoing basis but I think we should be looking towards the future in a more positive vein with the league uppermost in our thoughts.

“I have always thought that it’s a great advertisement for our game and, given the level of interest there now appears to be in the matches, I think that this is something we should be trying to build on.

"There is no doubt that people are very keen to come out to our games again and that’s very encouraging to see from every standpoint.”

Meanwhile, McGeeney himself has been provided with food for thought following Mayo’s rare win over Dublin in Division One of the league at Croke Park on Saturday night.

James Horan’s side inflicted a third successive defeat on the Dubs which leaves them floundering at the bottom of the table but McGeeney has good reason for dissecting Mayo’s performance as his team will travel to meet them at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon on Sunday.

The match has been transferred to neutral territory because of refurbishment at Mayo’s county ground McHale Park, Castlebar.

With Mayo, Kerry and Armagh all locked on five points at the top of the table and Kerry due to face the orchard county at the Athletic Grounds, this Sunday’s game is being seen as a seminal contest.