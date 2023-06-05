Kieran McGeeney sees red but vows Armagh will hit back after Tyrone disappointment

If relief was the overriding emotion that consumed Tyrone management duo Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher at the end of Saturday evening’s absorbing All-Ireland Football Championship round-robin tie in Omagh then frustration and disappointment enveloped their Armagh counterpart Kieran McGeeney.

The Red Hands just about managed to scramble across the line in a dramatic conclusion to a contest in which the initiative changed hands more than once.

Yet it was an amalgam of Tyrone’s suffocating defensive strategy, the power of midfield pair Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy and the dynamism of Darren McCurry and Darragh McCurry up front that ultimately proved too much for their opponents.

It was Brian Dooher who afterwards spelt out in stark terms just what the victory meant to his side.

“It was important for us to come out on top in this one. We were good in parts but I won’t argue with the result,” said Dooher,

“We got off to an encouraging start but it was when we had built up a lead of six points that we should have been pushing on instead of taking our foot off the accelerator.

“When you give a team like Armagh the opportunity to come on to you, they don’t need to be asked twice. They certainly came at us, they got vital scores and it was a different story at the end.

“We will have to sit down and look at this match ourselves.

“I’m not sure what all went wrong but at the same time the boys worked really hard.”

With just 12 minutes gone Tyrone were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead with McCurrry and Canavan having provided an early taste of what was to come before Rian O’Neill and Conor Turbitt pocketed a brace of points that kept Armagh in contention.

Brian Dooher, right, with Feargal Logan

But when Mattie Donnelly and the unstoppable McCurry whisked over further points, this proved the precursor to a red card for Armagh joint skipper and talisman Rian O’Neill which was a shattering setback.

It was no surprise, then, when the Red Hands opened up an 0-8 to 0-4 half-time lead and transformed this into a 0-11 to 0-5 advantage before being reined in when Oisin Conaty (2), Rory Grugan (2) and Turbitt continued to fight the good fight for the Orchard County.

No wonder manager McGeeney’s dejection and indeed puzzlement were palpable at the end.

“We missed three or four goal chances — indeed, it might well have been seven — within a limited segment of the game and in the end that cost us,” admitted McGeeney.

“We were certainly very energetic particularly in the first-half when we created those chances and we still had the commitment to put on more pressure at the end. Obviously the sending off of Rian O’Neill was a big setback for us. Rian maintains that someone pulled him down by the jersey and he tried to get up three or four times but couldn’t manage it.

“There is no doubt that Rian was a massive loss to us. He is a key scorer as well as a leader — in short, he’s a huge character in the team.”

Armagh’s rousing finish, though, has offered a modicum of encouragement ahead of their last round robin match against Galway.

“We will certainly be up to have a go at them. Galway have a great defensive structure in place, they have two key forwards in Damien Comer and Shane Walsh and there is a fair bit of experience in their side overall,” points out McGeeney.

“It has been hard for us to take punch after punch of late so you are looking for something to break this cycle.

“We might get that against Galway.”

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan 0-1, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte; C Kilpatrick 0-1, B Kennedy; C Meyler 0-1, J Oguz, N Sludden; D McCurry 0-6 (1f), M Donnelly 0-1, D Canavan 0-3.

Subs: McGeary for Sludden (44), R Canavan for Oguz (52), N Devlin for Harte (58), R Donnelly for McCurry (67).

Armagh: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe , C Cumiskey, J Og Burns 0-1; B Crealey, C Mackin; J Duffy, R Grugan 0-4 (2f), S Campbell; C Turbitt 0-2 (1f), A Murnin 0-1, R O’Neill 0-1 (f).

Subs: R McQuillan for Cumiskey (half-time), S McPartlan for Crealey (44), O Conaty 0-2 for Campbell (54), C McConville for Turbitt (64) A Nugent for McKay (67).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)