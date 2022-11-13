Kilcoo turn up the heat on Ballybay to earn their last four slot in style

Ulster Club SFC

They may have diced with danger in claiming their latest Down title last month, but when Kilcoo turned up in the heat in the second-half of this Ulster Club Championship quarter-final against Ballybay at Clones there was only going to be one winner.

On this occasion, Kilcoo’s experience, cohesion and finishing stood them in good stead with their opponents eventually brought to their knees.

Enniskillen Gaels now loom on the horizon at the semi-final stage and with Kilcoo having taken renewed comfort from yesterday’s exertions, a battle royal would appear to be on the cards.

This contest was rather different. The Down champions may have taken a little time before slipping into top gear – they led by 0-8 to 1-2 at the interval, Shane McGuinness’s goal from a penalty sustaining his side’s challenge – but Kilcoo’s authority and assurance were never subsequently in question.

With Paul Devlin, Jerome Johnston and Ryan McAvoy leading a points-scoring spree, Kilcoo slipped into their familiar rhythm and when the outstanding Ryan Johnston thundered home their opening goal shortly after the re-start, Ballybay found themselves all at sea.

Their penchant for surrendering possession when going forward saw Ballybay fall victims to searing counter-attacks with Kilcoo turning possession into points with almost nonchalant ease.

And when Miceal Rooney swept in Kilcoo’s second goal to hoist his side into a 2-12 to 1-6 lead, Ballybay were facing the exit door.

Paul Finlay, Drew Wylie and Eoin McKearney tried hard to keep their team in contention, but with Kilcoo at their regal best, their efforts proved in vain.

Dylan Ward may have received a red card, but it mattered not – Kilcoo knew by then that their Ulster and All-Ireland titles are still within their reach.

With Conor Laverty and skipper Ceilum Doherty having brought the vital element of work-rate to a whole new level, Kilcoo simply owned the ball in the closing stages.

Little wonder that Kilcoo manager Conleith Gilligan was even more bubbly than usual at the finish.

“Once we got that second goal, we were able to kick on from that stage, but for long periods of the first-half Ballybay were playing in similar fashion that they did against Crossmaglen last week and we were prepared for that,” revealed Gilligan.

“When they got their goal from a penalty that helped to keep them in the game, but when we re-grouped at half-time and kicked on from there, that was a big help.

“Did I think that this game against Ballybay would take the course that it did? Absolutely not.

“We knew they had been scoring 15 or 16 points a game and they had scored a number of goals in winning the Monaghan championship so we had our guard up.

“But they did not get into their stride on this occasion, thankfully .”

Kilcoo: N Kane (0-1f); A Branagan (0-2), R McEvoy (0-2, 1f); N Branagan; M Rooney (1-0), D Branagan, Anthony Morgan; Dylan Ward, Aaron Morgan; C Doherty (0-2), R Johnston (1-1), S Johnston; P Devlin (0-4, 3f, 1 ’45), J Johnston (0-1m), C Laverty (0-1). Subs: T Fettes for Anthony Morgan (39); S Óg McCusker for Doherty (51); A Branagan for N Branagan (58); M Hynes for Rooney, C Rooney for R Johnston (both 60).

Ballybay: J Sniauksta; M Hannon, T McSkean, E McKearney (Capt.); R Wylie, C Lennon (0-1), S Monaghan; D Ward (0-1f), D Wylie; C Galligan (0-1), S McGuinness (1-0, pen), T Kerr (0-1, ‘45); D Caraher; P Finlay (0-2, 1f), C McGuinness. Subs: A Toner (0-1) for Caraher (H-T); B Wylie for Monaghan (50); P O’Neill for McKearney (56); S McQuillan for Finlay, T Keenan for D Wylie (both 60).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).