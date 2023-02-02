Kilmacud Crokes expected to appeal All-Ireland Club Final replay decision

All indications are that Kilmacud Crokes will appeal the decision to replay their All-Ireland club senior football final, even though the Dublin champions are maintaining a stony silence.

The ball has been firmly thrown back into Kilmacud’s court after the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) ruled on Tuesday in favour of Glen’s objection to the result of last month’s decider in Croke Park.

The Derry champions lost by two points but were successful in their complaint to the CCCC that their opponents exceeded the number of players permitted under Rule 2.1. Kilmacud had defended that fateful late ’45 with 16 men after Dara Mullin did not exit the field immediately after being replaced.

Crokes’ three-day window to lodge an appeal expires tomorrow, with speculation growing that they will to take their case to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) and may be prepared to go all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) if necessary.

When contacted, a club spokesperson said they had “no comment at all” to media reports and, insisting: “I’m not in a position to confirm or deny that.”

The spokesperson stressed that they hadn’t engaged with any media, “and we’re going to continue to do that, so I think you’ll just have to wait and see.”

In the event that Kilmacud exhaust their options and remain unsuccessful, the key question is not merely one of finding a suitable replay date but whether it will ever take place. There have been suggestions, albeit unconfirmed, that the Stillorgan outfit would refuse to play Glen a second time.

While expressing his belief that the replay should go ahead, former Donegal footballer Eamon McGee told RTÉ: “I don’t think the game will be played at all. I don’t know if the appetite is there in Kilmacud... the rumours are going that they’re just going to say to Glen, ‘Just take the cup with you, we’ve won it on the field’ so we’ll see how it pans out.”