Late surge powers Clan na gael to victory over Mullaghbawn

Gaelic Games

In the Armagh Senior Football Championship yesterday, Clan na gael staged a dramatic second-half recovery to ease past Mullaghbawn by 3-13 to 3-9 after it looked as if they had conceded the contest when they trailed by 2-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

Goals from Fergal O’Brien and a Ciaran Grant penalty served to thrust Mullaghbawn into this comfortable position but Clan na gael responded with gusto in the second-half.

A Stefan Campbell goal heralded their courageous fightback and when Shane McPartlan found the Mullagbawn net, the Lurgan outfit moved into overdrive.

Their efforts were rewarded when Malachi Ward pounced for their third goal to complement a raft of points from Campbell and McPartlan that sustained their team’s bid for a quarter-final place.

Elsewhere, Clann Eireann, who were surprising winners of the Armagh Championship title two years ago, proved too strong for Grange in winning by 2-12 to 1-9, while Madden just got the better of a gallant Shane O’Neill’s outfit by 0-11 to 0-10.

Tiarnan Kelly, Adam Kelly and Conor Turbitt were prominent for Clann Eireann, who turned up the heat in the final phase of what was an exciting contest.

Greg McCabe, normally a defender when he is wearing the colours of Armagh, along with Aodhan Conlon and Odhran Doherty made a generous contribution to Shane O’Neill’s score, while Conor Grimley, Oisin O’Hara and Ciaran Rafferty were on the mark for Madden.

Granemore and St Peter’s finished all square at 0-10 each with Louis Hughes landing six points for Granemore in a masterly display of finishing. St Peter’s appeared to have taken control at one stage but their opponents stuck grimly to their task and deserved their share of the spoils at the end of the day.

In the Derry Senior Football Championship, Steelstown, who were crowned All-Ireland Intermediate Champions last year, continued their robust challenge when they overcame Loup by 1-12 to 0-14.

Steelstown were made to fight all the way but they managed to finish strongly against a Loup side that played with considerable skill and pace.

But Slaughtneeil were not troubled in overcoming Ballinderry by 1-19 to 0-7. It had been expected that Ballinderry would put up a better fight but Slaughtneil called all the shots.

In winning, they flashed out a warning that they could yet prove a formidable force in a Derry championship that they dominated for so long prior to the emergence of Glen.

There was a dramatic ending to an absorbing clash between Dungiven and Swatragh, which Dungiven won by 1-6 to 0-8. Swatragh were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute of injury-time but the ball was drilled over the bar.