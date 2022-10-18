Late Tyrone star Damian Casey honoured with selection in 2022 Ring, Rackard and Meagher team of the year

The 2022 Ring, Rackard and Meagher team of the year is a poignant one, with late Tyrone star Damian Casey chosen at wing forward by selectors.

Widely regarded as one of the finest hurlers the Red Hand county has ever produced, Casey passed away in Spain in June, just a few weeks after hitting 0-14 as Tyrone claimed the Nicky Rackard Cup in Croke Park. Casey’s Tyrone team-mates Dermot Begley and Chris Kearns are also set to be honoured.

“Your award is one that will be shared by your families and the clubs and communities you proudly represent,” GAA president Larry McCarthy said. “And in celebrating this occasion we also pause to acknowledge the empty chair that should have been filled by the great Damian Casey and honour his memory and keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

The selection is made up of eight players from the Ring competition, five from the Rackard Cup and two from the Lory Meagher.

Four-time football All-Star Keith Higgins, who captained Mayo to the Rackard Cup last year and reached the Ring final this season and is named in this side for the second straight year.

Christy Ring Cup champions Kildare have five players represented, goalie Paddy McKenna, defenders Rian Boran and the experienced Paul Divilly, with Brian Byrne and James Burke named in attack.

Darren Geoghegan, scorer of 0-9 in the final, is the representative of Lory Meagher champions Louth, with beaten finalists Longford represented by midfielder Paddy Lynam.

Derry’s Mark Craig, Sligo’s Andy Kilcullen and Roscommon duo Daniel Glynn and Padraig Kelly complete the selection. In all, eight different counties are represented.

Nominations came from the players who voted for their best-performing peers in their competition. This list was deliberated on by an independent selection committee to decide the final 15.

The awards will be presented at a Croke Park function this Friday night, where the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Football Team of the Year will also be honoured in an event that will be streamed live. The overall players of the year will also be announced live on the night.