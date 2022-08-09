Laverty given opportunity to resurrect Mournemen

Gaelic Games

NEW Down manager Conor Laverty is believed to be bringing in some serious quality to his backroom team, as they begin to pick up the pieces with the Mourne county starting life in Division Three next year.

Kilcoo man Laverty was ratified at a county board meeting last night.

He brings former All-Star Marty Clarke, and coach Declan Morgan as part of his backroom team. More will be revealed in time but the identity of others for now is being kept under wraps.

Laverty is the last manager to have achieved a measure of success with a Down team, winning the Ulster title at Under-20 level in 2021.

Interestingly, the set-up is very close to the package that was assembled last year, with the addition of former All-Ireland winning Donegal manager Jim McGuinness falling through at a late stage.

In that light, Laverty did not take it, but is understood to feel the time is right to accept the job.

For some time now, it has been apparent that Laverty was an obvious fit for the job. He has previously worked with the Monaghan footballers as a selector and coach under Seamus McEnaney, and the St Michael’s, Enniskillen team as they won the MacRory and Hogan Cups in 2019.

He has also been the GAA Development Officer at Trinity College Dublin for a number of years and currently coaches a number of Kilcoo underage teams.

Laverty brings an end to the Down managerial vacancy that became open after James McCartan brought an end to his unhappy second coming as manager.

Laverty is still playing for his club, Kilcoo, as they seek to defend their Down, Ulster and All-Ireland crowns.