Limerick determined to extend dominance with Hurling League Final triumph

Limerick's Aaron Gillane can inspire his side against Kilkenny — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Limerick have been the dominant force in hurling spanning the past three years so it’s not altogether surprising that they will be in the role of favourites when they take on Kilkenny in the Allianz National League Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork tomorrow (2pm).

Three All-Ireland titles in succession have thrust Limerick well ahead of the chasing pack but Kilkenny will feel they have a point to make on this occasion.

While Limerick will be buoyed by razor-sharp marksman Aaron Gillane, the vastly experienced Tom Morrissey and the versatile Cian Lynch, Kilkenny are not without their quota of elite performers.

Billy Drennan scored 1-13 in the Semi-Final win over Cork while Alan Murphy, John Donnelly and Conor Fogarty are all capable players.

Meanwhile, Down will host Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup today at Ballycran (1pm). Ronan Sheehan’s side contains a generous ration of attacking talent with Caolan Taggart, Tim Prenter, Liam Savage and Mark Fisher capable of sparking their challenge.