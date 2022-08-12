Limerick hurling fans demand return of their stolen lucky knickers

Residents of the Irish Estates at Corbally were distressed to wake up to the pilfering of the panties, which had the letters L-I-M-E-R-I-C-K sewn into them.

The embroidered granny pants that have gone missing from a Limerick estate. Picture: Facebook

AN appeal has been issued for the safe return of a set of undies which were ‘knicked’ from a washing line in Limerick city.

Denise Houlihan and her neighbours in the Irish Estates at Corbally were distressed to wake up to the pilfering of the panties, which had the letters L-I-M-E-R-I-C-K sewn into them.

Following the Treaty hurlers’ sensational All-Ireland final win last month, 'W-E-L-L- D-O-N-E' was also added, meaning 17 of auntie's best bloomers were hung on a washing line in the area.

That was until this week when a brief bandit visited the community, sparking upset due to the fact the pants have huge sentimental value.

This is because they were hand-sewn by their dearly departed friend Sinéad Dinneen, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

In a call-out on social media, Denise wrote: "Please return our magic knickers! They are WAY TOO BIG for you."

Having been featured in the local and national media, Denise believes they have brought luck to Limerick's hurlers - and are one of the final links the community has with Sinéad and her creativity.

"We feel they were taken in a late-night prank and if the people who took them see this, or you come across them in your house or even dumped somewhere, please consider returning them to the triangle with no repercussions,” she added. “We are not interested in a blame game. We would just love to have them back.”

"You can leave them back at the triangle / green at dark. Or post them to 31 Abbey Avenue, Irish Estates," she concluded.

The briefs were first put on the washing line in 2018 when Limerick ended a 45-year wait to win hurling's holy grail.

Pat Hartigan, who lives in the estate and who was on the 1973 winning side, gave the granny pants his own blessing.

Denise has said previously that neighbours - jokingly - believe the granny pants are a secret weapon for Limerick, as the Treaty men have won Liam MacCarthy each year they are hung up.

In 2019, the pants were not on show - and Limerick exited the All-Ireland series at the semi-final stage to Kilkenny. However, Limerick exacted their revenge on the Cats in Croker last week.

Many people have expressed their shock at the theft of the underwear, with one person asking: "Is nothing sacred," and another adding: "Awh they were fabulous return them ye gomies."

But despite the plea for their return being shared far and wide, there was still no sign of the panties' return yesterday, with Denise telling one person on Facebook: "I'm trying not to lose hope."