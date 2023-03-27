Limerick on victory trail after Semi-Final success over gallant Tipperary

Hurling

Kilkenny’s Billy Drennan found himself in close competition with Niall O’Leary and Ciarán Joyce of Cork — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

All-Ireland champions Limerick still have the scent of success in their nostrils following their 1-28 to 0-25 win over Tipperary in the first of the Allianz Hurling League Semi-Finals at the weekend.

Aaron Gillane (0-7), Diarmuid Byrnes (0-6) and Peter Casey (1-2) led the winners’ scoring spree, while Jason Forde compiled 0-14 of Tipp’s score with 11 of his points coming from frees.

In his previous role as Waterford manager, Liam Cahill couldn’t buy a break against John Kiely’s team, and the pattern continued here.

“We spoke about starting the second-half well but Limerick found their flow for a 10 or 15-minute period. Typical Limerick, they just put you to the sword. They seemed to be coming wave after wave,” Cahill said.

Limerick will now meet Kilkenny in the league Final following the Cats’ 2-22 to 0-22 victory over Cork in yesterday’s second Semi-Final.

Tipperary's Noel McGrath contests against Cian Lynch of Limerick as the sides faced off — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

Martin Keoghan’s early goal provided considerable momentum for Kilkenny, and Billy Drennan’s second from a penalty helped to keep the winners on the path to success.

Cork, with the experienced Shane Kingston at the fore, battled gamely but were never able to wrest the initiative from a Kilkenny side that grew in confidence as the match progressed.

In the Allianz League Division 2B Semi-Final, Donegal just got the better of Wicklow on a final score of 0-17 to 0-16. Jack O’Loughlin, Liam McKinney and Richie Ryan inspired Donegal in the scoring stakes, while Christy Moorehouse and Martin O’Brien led Wicklow’s resistance.

Donegal’s victory was all the sweeter as it saw the side atone for a heavy defeat at the hands of Wicklow earlier this month.

Kilkenny’s Billy Drennan found himself in close competition with Niall O’Leary and Ciarán Joyce of Cork — © ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

In the Division 3A Semi-Final, Armagh overcame Monaghan by 2-23 to 0-16. Fionntán Donnelly spearheaded the Orchard County’s scoring spree with 0-17, the majority from frees, while Shay Harvey and Thomas Galvin also contributed handsomely.

In the All-Ireland Under-20 ‘B’ Hurling Championship, Derry scorched to a stunning 5-21 to 2-9 win over Sligo at Owenbeg having been in control by half-time – at which stage they had racked up 4-12 to their opponents’ 0-6. Derry will now play neighbours Donegal in the Quarter-Final next weekend.