Long-term injuries set to impact Ulster county competitions as clubs left counting the cost

The increasing incidence of long-term injuries is set to have a more marked impact on the various county championships which will hold the stage in Ulster over the course of the coming weeks.

While several county team managers have had to come to terms with major setbacks on the injuries front, it will now be the turn of clubs to rue the absence of key players as they strive to attain a slice of glory.

Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone), Ethan Rafferty (Armagh) and Barry O’Hagan (Down) are among the Ulster players who are not expected to resume their playing careers until the dawn of 2024.

This means that Donnelly’s Trillick club will be minus his services for the forthcoming Tyrone Championship while Grange will be without the versatile Rafferty — he can play midfield or in goal — when they meet Granemore in their Armagh Championship opener tomorrow.

The loss of O’Hagan will be keenly felt by his club Clonduff in the Down Championship. His knee injury in a League game against Antrim, coming so soon after his wedding and just when Down were beginning to make a significant impact on the inter-county front, was a major blow.

Several other prominent Ulster county players including Paddy McBrearty and Oisin Gallen (both Donegal); Oisin O’Neill and Tiernan Kelly (Armagh); Aidan Breen and Garrett Callaghan (Fermanagh); Oisin McWilliams and Mark Downey (Derry); Dessie Ward (Monaghan) and Ryan Murray, Conor Stewart, Patrick Finnegan and Paddy McAleer (Antrim) have been conspicuous by their absence of late because of serious injuries.

Indeed, there has been growing concern within the ranks of the GAA recently in relation to the number of serious knee injuries in particular that are being incurred on a regular basis.

The long-term absenteeism of key players in particular is being keenly felt as teams focus on making progress in their respective championships.

While some players have made a speedier than expected recovery, several will not see action again until the dawn of 2024 and this has already forced team managers into re-shaping their squads in advance of championship action.

Antrim have particular have been badly hit with four players ruled out of contention just now as manager Andy McEntee begins to focus on 2024.

For the moment, though, the spotlight will fall on clubs across the province as they prepare to battle for major honours. There is no doubt that a number of managers will be forced to bring in new faces and perhaps even amend their teams’ style of play going forward.

The hope for now is that some of the injured players will recover sooner than expected and thus may even see action as the county championships right across the province reach their climax.