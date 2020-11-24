Louth job will present a change of culture for former Tyrone chief Mickey Harte

In a sensational twist just 10 days after calling time on his 18-year spell in charge of Tyrone seniors, legendary manager Mickey Harte has agreed to take over Louth.

Harte, the most successful Ulster manager ever in Gaelic football, gave no hint of his intentions while guesting as an analyst on BBC's The Championship programme on Sunday as Cavan beat Donegal in the Ulster final.

And in joining 'The Wee County' for a three-year term, he is bringing his trusted lieutenant Gavin Devlin along with him in a coaching role. The pair are also taking the county under-20 team.

Harte will now face his former player, and Errigal Ciaran clubmate, Enda McGinley who has taken charge of Antrim, when they meet in Division Four in 2021.

Last night’s announcement to install Harte as Louth manager is one of the most unlikely moves in Gaelic football.

Just over a week ago, Harte was still technically the Tyrone manager, with 30 years involvement in his native county teams. And now he has departed and joined a side that won just one game in 2020 — a dead rubber match in the final league round against Down — before being beaten by two points in the Leinster Championship by Longford.

He brings with him Devlin, who has been his coach with Tyrone since 2013.

While it is a remarkable move, Louth have some form in tempting high-profile managers having previously secured the services of two-time All-Ireland winning boss Pete McGrath once he departed Fermanagh after four seasons.

The Wee County have an impressive training base at Darvar, but the footballing culture will certainly represent a huge change for Harte, who could previously avail of the nearby Garvaghey complex for Tyrone training.

A Louth statement read: “We would like to give Mickey and Gavin a very warm welcome to Louth and we look forward to working closely with them over the next three years.”

Harte and Devlin will now face another Tyrone-centric management team in Antrim, who have appointed Enda McGinley as manager, assisted by his Errigal Ciaran clubmate and trainer Stephen Quinn and the legendary forward Stephen O’Neill, who also spent two seasons with Harte and Devlin in the Tyrone backroom team.

In his interview with The Belfast Telegraph on the day he announced his departure from the Red Hands, Harte was asked what was next for him at 66 years of age.

“At the minute I have an open mind,” he said. “I am quite spontaneous. I am here today, I could be anywhere tomorrow.

“If you ask my wife, she would say the same thing. I just let days unfold and whenever things come up, I just go to them. I am flexible like that, not rigid in that. Not programmed. I don’t know what the future holds, I just know what today holds.”

Meanwhile, the deadline has passed for nominations for the job Harte left behind.

It is believed that 2015 All-Ireland winning Under-21 manager Feargal Logan and 2018 Hogan Cup winning boss Mickey Donnelly are two of the early frontrunners.

With coronavirus restrictions set to kick in on Friday, the Tyrone county board may have to move rapidly to set up an interview process.