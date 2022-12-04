Manager Gregory O'Kane thrilled to see Dunloy come of age and avenge defeats by Slaughtneil in Ulster hurling final

Dunloy 2-12 Slaughtneil 0-16

After the final peeps sounded from the whistle of referee Peter Owens and the Dunloy fans had raced onto the pitch to greet their first Four Seasons Cup triumph in a baker’s dozen years, the microphone was handed to captain Ryan Elliott.

Slaughtneil and Dunloy have defined the Ulster Hurling Championship for the last five years. The standout moments included a crowd of 6,412 that went to see them in 2017, but in three meetings since, the Derry team finished winners.

Elliott said in his gracious comments to the beaten side: “You have been in our heads all these years.”

Dunloy manager Gregory O’Kane added: “It was probably the day that this team evolved again.

“It was a game to be won and it had to be Slaughtneil. That’s where it was today.

“In 2019, Slaughtneil beat us in an Ulster final and I think we finished that match with something like eight Under-21s, two of them Under-20 and that’s the majority of your team. That team needs to develop. That 19-year-old is 23 now and so on.

“Physically, big game experience, it takes all that. Probably today, we were able to match Slaughtneil physically and the hurling then took over.”

While they played with a team carrying that hurt, they also got a little bit of luck at the opportune times.

The game was settling into a pattern with Slaughtneil establishing a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after eight minutes.

Then, a raking clearance from Aaron Crawford was expected to be dealt with by goalkeeper Oisin O’Doherty. He attempted to shield the ball, but with Nigel Elliott steaming in for the loose ball, he managed to turn it into his own net.

With Conal Cunning a hugely influential figure at full-forward, Dunloy were posing all sorts of questions off a beleaguered Slaughtneil rearguard, while the usually metronomic Cormac O’Doherty was having, by his standards, an off day from the dead ball.

Cunning grabbed five of Dunloy’s six points in the first half, the other coming from Anton McGrath.

But they were also living dangerously and goalkeeper and captain Ryan Elliott had to be exceptionally sharp twice in two minutes as the half was drawing to a close, first to keep out an effort from Jerome McGuigan that was called back for an earlier foul, and then, after McGuigan picked out Brian Cassidy with a delightful bit of stickwork, Elliott flicked it away for a ‘65’ that O’Doherty converted.

Just as the half time whistle loomed, a booming clearance from Eoin McFerran was fastened on to by Nigel Elliott who got the ball to hand and chose placement to guide his shot beyond O’Doherty and make it 2-6 to 0-7 at the break.

Slaughtneil scored eight of the first 10 points in the second half to draw matters level. But the introduction of substitute Nicky McKeague and Declan Smith —both of whom scored — and then Paul Shiels, calmed Dunloy.

Spooked by the time running out, Slaughtneil came once again with a massive effort, but four wides in the last10 minutes left them looking oddly out of sorts.

Cormac O’Doherty was his usual exceptional game in open play, dropping deep on the left wide to deliver weighted balls. But he missed three chances from dead balls.

None of this would be noteworthy, but O’Doherty has shown down through the years to be among the finest free-takers in the country.

In the heart of the defence, Ryan McGarry and Kevin Molloy successfully repelled the champions, who had Meehaul McGrath dismissed in injury-time for what looked like a frustrated pull on McGarry.

Credit goes to Dunloy for the level of appetite they brought. Without a semi-final, manager O’Kane admitted to being unsure if they were under, or over-cooked.

In the end, they were just about right and the introduction of their substitutes were perfectly timed, all three having a significant impact on the game. If you thought Dunloy would have Keelan Molloy and Seaan Elliott not scoring at all, well...

Slaughtneil have been wonderful and impressive champions. Their manager Michael McShane stopped to talk after emerging from a sombre dressing room and eloquently explained their position.

“I’ve just said to the players in the changing room there, not for one second will I be criticising any of them. They have done so much service to Slaughtneil, to Derry hurling, to Ulster hurling over the last number of years, we have competed at the top level,” he stated.

“And I’ll say now, absolutely guarantee you, that this Slaughtneil team will be back here in another Ulster final in the not too distant future. And it’ll be us coming with the hurt next time.”

Dunloy will now face Galway champions St Thomas’ on December 18 in the All-Ireland semi-final.

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O’Doherty (1-0; Own Goal); P McNeill, K McKaigue, C McAllister; G Bradley (0-3), C McKaigue (0-1), M McGrath; Shane McGuigan (0-2), C O’Doherty (0-5, 4 frees, 1x’65’); P McCullagh, B Cassidy (0-1), R ÓMianáin; B Rogers (0-2), J McGuigan (0-1), Shéa Cassidy (0-1)

Subs: Sé McGuigan for McCullagh (40m)

DUNLOY: R Elliott; P Duffin, R McGarry, O Quinn; A Crawford (0-1), Kevin Molloy, E Smyth; C Kinsella, E McFerran; R Molloy, A McGrath (0-1), N Elliott (1-1); K Molloy, C Cunning (0-7, 3 frees), S Elliott

Subs: D Smith (0-1), for S Elliott (40m), N McKeague (0-1), for A McGrath (50m), P Shiels for Kinsella (53m)

Referee: Peter Owens (Down)