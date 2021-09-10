Mayo Curse to Liverpool’s pee-soaked goalposts: Our top 10 most intriguing sporting curses ahead of All-Ireland final

Mayo have lost all 10 of their All-Ireland final appearances since a curse was supposedly place on the county in 1951. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Look in the record books of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and you’ll find Mayo named as the team with the most consecutive final defeats.

Going into tomorrow’s decider against Tyrone at Croke Park (throw-in 5pm), The Westerners have been defeated in their last 10 finals, the first in 1989 and the most recent just last year.

In all, it’s now a 70 year wait since their third and most recent All-Ireland victory.

It could be chalked down to a combination of bad luck – such as losing by a solitary point to Dublin in 2013 and 2016 – and coming up against superior opposition, like respective eight and 13 point hammerings at the hands of Kerry in 2004 and 2006.

But there’s a far more entertaining story than that, which suggests the reason for such a remarkable run is a curse placed on the county after their 1951 final win over Meath.

Starting with that one, here’s a look at 10 of sport’s most remarkable hexes.

1. Meath’s All-Ireland hoodoo

The story goes that after lifting Sam Maguire back in ‘51, the victorious side attracted damnation from either a priest, a widow, or a witch as they passed through Foxford celebrating and failing to show due respect to a funeral.

The penalty was that while any of that side remained alive, the county would not win the championship again. Ten final defeats later and its a story that has only grown in stature.

After Dr Padraig Carney’s death in 2019, only one of those players remains alive; Paddy Prendergast.

“I don’t believe in the curse at all, neither does Paddy and he’s the most iconic figure,” former Taoiseach and proud Mayo man Enda Kenny has said.

“I’ve never believed in the curse. What I do believe is in intent, belief and relentless pursuit to play the game, win it on the pitch, win it on the scoreboard and win it on the sideline.”

Should Tyrone turn Mayo’s 10 into 11 tomorrow and more people may become believers.

2. Biddy Early’s time-travelling curse

Mayo’s All-Ireland misfortune isn’t the only long-standing GAA frustration to be blamed on a curse. See also Clare’s 81-year wait for an All-Ireland hurling title from 1914 to 1995 and their 63-year gap in Munster crowns from 1932 to 1995.

The latter featured a run of 11 straight final defeats and there are claims it was all down to the work of Biddy Early, a traditional Irish herbalist who was accused of witchcraft. The fact that she died in 1872, 12 years before the GAA was even founded, makes her achievement all the more impressive, you’d have to say.

3. Portadown defy the Gypsy’s Curse

If Mayo want any advice on how to beat the hex tomorrow evening, they could do worse than asking former Portadown FC manager Ronnie McFall.

Various stories are attached to a 'Gypsy's Curse' striking the County Armagh club, who entered senior football in 1924 and didn’t win the league title until 1990. Some said they were doomed never to get over the line... until McFall took the reins.

The most popular story about the curse is attached to the 1939-40 title race - the last completed before World War II – as Portadown pushed Belfast Celtic all the way before a defeat late in the season ended their hopes.

It is said fans carried a coffin into the ground ahead of the final game as a sign of those hopes being dead and buried. Gypsies camped nearby took exception and condemned the club to everlasting disappointment instead of league glory.

Near misses followed, most notably in 1961 and 1962 when Linfield won two consecutive league title play-offs with the Ports after the two teams finished level on points. Most gallingly of all was the latter year, in which Albert Mitchell missed a penalty on the final day with his side needing only a draw to get the job done.

"I always maintained that if you had the best team and the best players then you would win the league. Portadown never had that before. It was nothing to do with a curse. We dispelled that and I don't think anybody has talked about it for the last 30 years," McFall told the Belfast Telegraph last year.

4. Bruce Grobbelaar, the witch doctor and pee-soaked goalposts

Rightly or wrongly, Steven Gerrard will always shoulder much of the blame for Liverpool’s failure to land the 2013/14 Premier League title. The infamous slip against Chelsea had a telling impact on the destination of the trophy that season, but perhaps even opposition fans shouldn’t be too hard on him.

If you ask legendary Reds goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, he was more to blame than the then Liverpool captain.

That’s because back in 1992, during the South African’s testimonial at Anfield, his sponsors Zambezi lager sent a witch doctor to the game.

"He went around on the posts and put his goat's tail, put his water on the posts of both sides, got the microphone and said, 'If you don't have the jungle man Bruce Grobbelaar here, you won't win the title',” Grobbelaar would later explain.

As the years ticked on and Liverpool’s failure to add to their 18 league titles continued, Grobbelaar discovered that the only way to break the curse was for him to urinate on both sets of goal-posts. He managed to get on to the pitch during that 2013/14 season but was kicked out after sprinkling one goal-mouth.

Luckily for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, during their successful 19/20 campaign, he played in a corporate match at the ground, filled a bottle with the necessary liquid and completed his task.

Lo and behold, a matter of months later, title number 19 was delivered.

5. Birmingham City’s red boots and crucifix floodlights

When Birmingham City FC was moved to the location of its current stadium at St Andrew’s back in 1906, the Romani Gypsies who had lived on that land were understandably not best pleased, placing a 100-year curse on the club. Manager Ron Saunders tried to solve the issue by hanging crucifixes from the floodlights and painting the bottom of the players’ boots red. A decade later, then boss Barry Fry urinated in all four corners of the pitch as his attempt.

It all ended in 2006 and four years later, City lifted the League Cup with a shock win over Arsenal. They had won it in 1963 as well on what seems to have been the hex’s day off.

6. Hibernian’s restored harp

Hibernian FC in Edinburgh simply righted their wrong to solve their Scottish Cup headache. Back in 2016, the club ended a 114-year wait to lift the famous trophy and a run of 10 straight final losses.

Some fans blamed a curse apparently placed by a gypsy woman, who was aggrieved that a harp, symbolising the club’s Irish roots, was not restored to the back of the South Stand after renovation during the 1950s. The club’s modern-day badge, featuring that harp, was installed on the West Stand in 2015, months before the Scottish Cup hoodoo ended.

7. Curse of Coogan’s Bluff

Similar to the Hibernian tactic of righting a supposed wrong, the San Francisco Giants Major League Baseball team had to reinstall a plaque at their ground, commemorating the death of former player Eddie Grant in World War I.

When the club was moved New York in the 1950s, fans stormed the field and stole the plaque, taking with it, they felt, the team’s identity.

The team had won five World Series before then but failed to add to that tally for the next 50 years. In 2008, a replica plaque was installed at the new ground, with the world title following two years later.

A club official said: "Baseball fans are so superstitious, and players are too, so you have to take this stuff seriously. And if by putting up a plaque we can break some sort of curse, who's to say it's not the right thing to do?"

8. Chicago’s Curse of the Billy Goat

Another of the most intriguing US stories is Chicago Cubs’ failure to land Major League Baseball’s World Series from 1945 to 2016.

The story is that William Sianis, owner of the city’s Billy Goat Tavern, was asked to leave the stadium during game four of the ‘45 World Series because the smell of his pet goat was less than pleasing to other fans.

According to the family, Sianis sent a telegram to the club proclaiming: “You are going to lose this World Series and you are never going to win another World Series again. You are never going to win a World Series again because you insulted my goat.”

Sure enough, the Cubs lost that game and the series 4-3. Over the ensuing years, many occurrences were put down to the curse, such as the sighting of a black cat behind the bench at a crucial game. Members of the Sianis family and local business set up schemes to ‘Reverse the Curse’ but adding to the fascination, the hex was only broken on the 46th anniversary for Sianis death, when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016.

9. Curse of the Bambino

Arguably the most famous of all, however, is the curse of Babe Ruth. The Boston Red Sox had won five of the first 15 MLB World Series titles but after selling star man Ruth in 1920, they wouldn’t win another for a further 84 years, with claims of a curse popularised by a 1990 book on the subject.

Attempts made to reverse it included placing a Red Sox cap on the top of Mount Everest, burning one at base camp and bringing in the Official Witch of Massachusetts. There was even a suggestion by a former player that Ruth’s body be exhumed so it could be brought to Fenway Park to receive an official apology for selling him.

Some claim the curse was broken because a foul ball was smashed into the crowd, where it hit 16-year-old Lee Gavin, knocking out two of his teeth. It just so happened he lived on the farm that was once owned by Babe Ruth. The Red Sox won the World Series less than two months later.

10 Don’t touch what you can’t have

The final one is more a piece of advice for Tyrone and Mayo players tomorrow evening, lest a European Cup curse be transferred to the Sam Maguire.

In football’s Champions League final, the trophy is perched at the side of the pitch while players emerge from the tunnel. In recent history, three players have dared to touch it before the game: Ludovic Giuly (2004), Gennaro Gattusso (2005) and Anatoliy Tymoshchuk (2012). All have come out on the wrong side of the result, Giuly’s Monaco losing to Porto, Gattusso’s AC Milan being being by Liverpool’s Miracle in Istanful and Tymoshchuk’s Bayern Munich defeated by Chelsea.

Keep your hands to yourself.