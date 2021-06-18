McGeeney laps up the plaudits for Armagh's recent form but keeping cool over Championship prospects

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is suddenly discovering that his team are something akin to flavour of the month following their successful bid to remain in Division One of the Allianz Football League for another season at least.

The Orchard County had gone into last Sunday’s relegation showdown with Roscommon aware that the trap door to a return to Division Two was about to spring open, but in the event their 1-17 to 0-11 win has not only secured their league status but triggered a strong current of positive comment ahead of the Ulster Championship.

McGeeney’s men are at home to Antrim in the quarter-finals at the start of next month and already there is speculation that they could make considerable progress indeed in the province’s flagship competition.

But the memories that linger from last year’s semi-final collapse against Donegal remain all too vivid for McGeeney to ponder anything more than the possibility of a victory over the Saffrons at this juncture.

“That game against Donegal was a devastating experience for us and now we will have the opportunity to make amends in this year’s Championship,” he pointed out. “Obviously we want to make meaningful progress if we can but we know that this won’t be easy.

"Enda McGinley and Stephen O’Neill will have Antrim well fired up again following their success in gaining promotion to Division Three so we know we have to be on our toes. It’s not going to be easy.”

McGeeney has been boosted by the fact that Aidan Forker and Andrew Murnin, who were thought to be doubtful before the game, started against Roscommon while Ryan Kennedy and James Morgan, two other players who have been on the injured list recently, bounced in from the bench to make an impact.

Armagh’s positive, adventurous approach has already won acclaim from several quarters with former Mayo ace David Brady and Kerry legend Pat Spillane among those predicting that the team can prove a Championship force.

Brady, never a man to mince his words, clearly believes that the best of Armagh is still to come.

“Armagh have been very, very impressive and look massively, massively strong. I think their attacking prowess has come on leaps and bounds,” insisted Brady.

“This will give them confidence going into the Championship and if you have that, then it’s good. Without a doubt, a team needs a positive end to their league campaign if they have aspirations of advancing in the Championship and Armagh have achieved this.

“When you think that there are only a couple of weeks separating the league and Championship this year, it makes finishing the Championship on something of a high even more important. Armagh’s meeting with Antrim is right in front of them, they will be at home and they will be well prepared for it.”

Spillane is certainly in no doubt as to just why Armagh are firing on all cylinders right now.

“I think Kieran Donaghy has made a huge impact with Armagh since being brought into the management team,” observed Spillane, an eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry. “There is a huge improvement in their forward line and in the O’Neill brothers Oisin and Rian in particular they have two top-class players. Their peripheral vision, their heads-up approach, their link-up play – all these facets have improved.”

While manager McGeeney welcomes the outburst of admiration for his side, he stresses that the real hard work is just beginning.

“I suppose you could say that two wins, a draw and a defeat in the league was not too bad overall but now the challenge for us is to do well in the Championship. That’s why it’s encouraging to have players like Andrew Murnin, a class act, back. We will need that extra bit of strength in depth,” stated McGeeney.