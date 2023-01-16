McKenna Cup wins are all well and good but the real action for Down begins with the game against Tipperary, says Mickey Donnelly

McKenna Cup SF

What is going on in Down is getting their support base excited. But you won’t find new manager Conor Laverty putting himself front and centre of the revolution.

Perhaps inspired by his former Kilcoo manager Mickey Moran who handed over all media duties to selectors and coaches in his spells in charge of Slaughtneil and Kilcoo, Laverty has shunned the post-match stuff, instead handing it largely to his coach, Mickey Donnelly of Tyrone.

We still get a glimpse behind the curtain however, as Donnelly is candid about the progress to date.

“As resilient as they were, it’s not worth a jot in Semple Stadium in 13 days,” he explained.

"That’s where the focus of the group is. You’d swap those three performances for three wins in the first three games of the National League against Tipp, Fermanagh and Antrim. That’ll go a long way to where you are at that first break.”

Wins over Donegal and Monaghan were the fruits of a heavy pre-season, all built towards raising morale and becoming competitive again.

“There was no massive desire within the group to win the McKenna Cup, and that’s not to be facetious or downplay the competition at all. We wanted to be competitive in every single game, whether that was three games or four games,” said Donnelly.

“We’ve got a wee bit of meterage into the legs. Three games against three decent teams. Donegal and Monaghan were both very understrength, Derry maybe to a lesser extent. Just trying to get a wee bit of belief into these lads that they can be competitive, and trying to be competitive in all games. It’s massive preparation for Tipp in 13 days.”

Down coach Mickey Donnelly says the McKenna Cup has been good to get metres into his players' legs

How do you put belief in a team?

“We’re all competitive, whether you’re playing darts or cards or snooker, you wanna win. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in a Down jersey, a Derry jersey or a Kerry jersey, these lads play football because they wanna win football matches.

"Over the course of the McKenna Cup, it was about trying to make them competitive again. We know it’s only the McKenna Cup but we’ve had three games that went to the death for us as a group. Putting belief in a group is probably about having that wee sense of togetherness as well, and I think we’re getting there.”

A final against Tyrone might be something that some would feel Derry hardly need. But Rory Gallagher is good at framing whatever comes their way.

“Again, I would say it is a test for players,” he began.

"In an environment like that, to be able to hold their nerve, to not take a backward step and not do anything that merits a red or a black card.”

Referring to the red card awarded to Chrissy McKaigue, Gallagher added, “You have to be extremely disciplined. Chrissy normally is, I am not sure what happened. Listen, you don’t want anyone out for the league and there will nobody risked whatsoever. I am sure Tyrone will not risk anyone carrying a knock.

“At the same time, we took the deliberate decision not to do any pitch training, we were taking pre-Christmas to get the bodies right and that’s not to say we weren’t getting any training and conditioning done. But to get Paudie Tad injury-free, Gareth McKinless injury-free, to build up Lachlan Murray’s fitness, Oisin McWilliams, Eoin McEvoy to a very good level, they were our priorities. We haven’t played challenge games, so another game would do us no harm.”