Mickey Harte and Louth out to shock Leinster giants Dublin in Final

When Mickey Harte took over the reins of the Louth football team just as the Covid-19 pandemic was engulfing the country, it appeared that he had bitten off more than he could chew.

But never one to shirk a challenge, Harte plotted a promotion path for the ‘Wee County’ in the League before applying himself even more robustly to the Leinster Championship.

The upshot is that his team will face Dublin in Saturday’s Final at Croke Park (1.45pm) knowing that victory will deliver nothing less than a seismic shock.

In his usual unflappable manner, Harte has set his stall out and with finishers of the quality of Sam Mulroy and Conor Grimes to turn to, he is hopeful that his team can rise to the occasion.

For Dublin, it will be just another day at the office but manager Dessie Farrell will have his guard up nonetheless.

Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion, James McCarthy, Ciaran Kilkenny and Dean Rock provide a solid best in the Dublin line-up that could potentially surface to devastating effect although Louth are expected to stay the course.

Meanwhile, Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee is certainly providing the Midas touch in Sligo these days

With his senior side having won promotion to Division Three of the Allianz League in tandem with picking up the Division Four trophy by beating Oisin McConville’s Wicklow in the Final, McEntee will gain a further insight to the depth of emerging talent from the Yeats County just now when the county face Kildare in the All-Ireland Under-20 Football Championship final at Breffni Park, Cavan on Saturday(1.00pm).

Sligo reached the decider by beating Munster champions Kerry at the Semi-Final stage last weekend while Kildare beat Down following a last-gasp point from wing-back Jack McKevitt.

For McEntee, the U20 Final will mean another step forward in Sligo’s football renaissance. The former Crossmaglen Rangers ace has already conducted an overview of fresh talent in the county and to all intents and purposes has been impressed by what he has seen.