Mickey Harte and Oisin McConville express fears over prestige of Tailteann Cup as players remain non-committal

Rumblings over the inaugural Tailteann Cup competition are becoming louder as confirmation is awaited on the last two teams to complete the line-up.

Fears and misgivings have already been expressed about what is considered to be inadequate promotion of the tournament to date and, with the rumour mill at full throttle concerning the possible departure of more players to the US in particular, there is a belief that the competition may not be accorded the status which GAA chiefs believe it deserves.

But then we should not be too surprised.

Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville made it clear as far back as December 2020 that the Tailteann Cup, which did not get off the ground as initially planned last year, should be marketed aggressively in order to compete with other sports.

And triple Tyrone All-Ireland winning boss and current Louth manager Mickey Harte goes even further by suggesting that it is “nearly too late to market it well now”.

McConville has been adamant from the outset as to the staging of the Tailteann Cup final.

“I have maintained all along the line that the final should be staged in tandem with the All-Ireland football decider but it is now to be put on along with an All-Ireland hurling semi-final which I don’t think is entirely appropriate but we will have to go with that,” he maintains.

The teams already confirmed for the inaugural second-tier championship are Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Cavan, Longford, Offaly, Laois, Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford, Sligo, Leitrim, London and New York. It is anticipated that the addition of Tipperary and Westmeath this weekend will complete the line-up.

Harte, though, believes that the GAA may have “missed the boat” in terms of promoting the competition, for which the first round draw will be made on Monday morning.

“I don’t think it has been made an attractive event for the competing counties,” insists the Louth boss.

"I think the GAA has missed the boat this time. The marketing of the Tailteann Cup should have started when the competition was mooted in the first place.”

Antrim, Down, Cavan and Fermanagh are determined to carry Ulster’s hopes with some pride in the tournament, although it remains to be seen how strong their respective line-ups are.

With Down having already lost Ryan McEvoy, Gerard Collins, Cory Quinn and Charlie Smith, their task may be rendered that little bit more difficult.