Mickey Harte guides Louth to first Leinster Championship Final in 13 years

After three successive promotions the Mickey Harte factor was evident again at Croke Park as he guided Louth to a first Leinster Senior Championship Final since 2010 when they edged past Offaly in an extra-time thriller.

With Ciaran Downey to the fore in the scoring stakes and Craig Lennon and Dylan McKeown also on target, Louth were four points up with only eight minutes of normal time to play only for Offaly to hit back with an equaliser from Anton Sullivan sending the game to overtime.

Team Captain Sam Mulroy really came to the fore in extra0time as Louth hit the opening five points with him getting four of them. Declan Hogan got Offaly’s second goal but Mulroy took his personal haul to 0-6 with Downey finishing with 0-7 to his name as they prevailed on a 0-27 to 2-15 scoreline.

The sides were level at the interval in normal time, 0-9 to 1-6, with Peter Cunningham getting the Offaly goal. Dylan Hyland and Ruairi McNamee hit 0-8 between them for Offaly but it wasn’t enough.

Their opponents in the final will be Dublin after they survived a big scare to beat Kildare 0-14 to 0-12.

Kildare were four points to the good by the 42nd minute but they couldn’t hold out on a day when the big news story was the return of 40-year-old Stephen Cluxton to the Dublin goal.

Kildare led 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval and they doubled that advantage with early second-half points from Paddy Woodgate and Ben McCormack.

A Cormac Costello free put the favourites in front for the first time six minutes from the end before an effort from Lorcan O’Dell got them just over the line.