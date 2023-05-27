Mickey Harte’s Louth striving to cause an All-Ireland shock against Cork

Mickey Harte’s Louth side will begin their Group One round-robin series in the All-Ireland Football Championship when they meet Cork at Pairc Tailteann, Navan on Saturday.

With All-Ireland champions Kerry and National League title holders Mayo both in this group as well there is no doubt that the loser of this encounter in Navan will be warm favourites to bow out of the Championship.

Harte and Gavin Devlin have done a great job with Louth over the past three years and getting into the race for the Sam Maguire Cup is already viewed as a massive achievement.

But the Louth players will be very disappointed with the hammering that they took against Dublin in the Leinster Final and Sam Mulroy, Ciaran Downey and Peter Lynch are expected to spark their resurgence.

In hurling there is plenty at stake in the Leinster championship with Galway and Dublin meeting at Croke Park while Wexford could be relegated from the Liam McCarthy series if they don’t cause an upset against Kilkenny.

The stakes are just as high in the Munster Championship. All Ireland champions Limerick host Cork with the losers eliminated from the All Ireland series while Tipperary should book their place in the decider when they face Waterford.