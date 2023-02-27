Monaghan are aiming high after second successive victory

Allianz Football League

In making an inauspicious start to the Allianz Football League, Monaghan found themselves labelled with the burden of being potential candidates.

But suddenly within the space of a week the Farney county landscape has changed dramatically.

If last Sunday’s demolition of fancied Donegal made the GAA cognoscenti catch their breath, then yesterday’s eclipse of high-riding Roscommon must be bracketed up there alongside that feat.

No wonder manager Vinny Corey gave the impression of a man walking on air in the immediate aftermath of his team’s stunning 0-14 to 0-11 victory after they had led by 0-7 to 0-5 at the half-way stage.

Once again Sean Jones, Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron and Michael Bannigan stood up to be counted by grabbing important scores and inspiring their colleagues.

Donegal, meanwhile, can breathe just a little more easily after drawing with Galway at Letterkenny yesterday (1-9 each). In a tough, tense tie Oisin Gallen’s goal from a penalty cancelled out Matthew Tierney’s three-pointer for Galway and although Paddy Carr’s side led by 1-6 to 1-3 at the interval, they never quite managed to shackle a Galway side that stuck grimly to their task.

Cavan have continued their surge in a bid to take the big step up from Division Three to Division Two. Yesterday they looked sharp and accurate against Offaly and after having assembled a 0-11 to 0-7 interval lead, Mickey Graham’s men stepped on the accelerator to win by 0-21 to 0-14 with Conor Madden, David Brady, Brendan Boylan and Ryan O’Neill very much to the fore.