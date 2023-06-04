Monaghan only Ulster county to lift silverware on day of hurling Finals at Croke Park

There were three senior hurling Finals played at Croke Park on Saturday with Ulster sides involved in each one but unfortunately only one piece of silverware was lifted by the Province.

That was Monaghan as they shaded the verdict in a cracking Lory Meagher decider, beating Lancashire 3-22 to 3-20.

And while that was the source of cheers, there was a double helping of tears as both Derry and Donegal missed out on Croke Park glory.

While there was disappointment for Derry in the Christy Ring Cup Final, they can hold their heads high after a battling display to peg back Meath only to lose on a 1-23 to 1-21 scoreline.

By the time that Sean Kelly had opened Derry’s account they were seven behind and that gap rose to a daunting 13 in the opening minutes of the second-half when Nicholas Potterton scored a Meath goal.

Jack Regan was on fire for Meath with 0-14 to his name, with all bar three of that haul coming from frees.

Derry, though, threw the shackles off and produced a sterling comeback as Cormac O’Doherty’s free went to the net on his way to a personal tally of 1-14.

Segdae Melaugh then left just the minimum between the sides but they couldn’t find the equaliser, with Regan hitting the last score of the contest.

It was a game were Derry had to play the last dozen minutes with 14 men after Sean Cassidy picked up a second yellow card.

But it was an historic day for the Farney County in what was their first ever appearance in a senior decider.

Monaghan began well with points from Conor Gernon, Stephen Lambe and Ethan Flynn before a Lancashire goal from Robin Spencer undid all that good early work.

Darragh Carroll then scored a second Lancashire goal to put them in front for the first time before a major from Thomas Hughes left Monaghan in front by the minimum margin at the short whistle, 1-12 to 2-8.

A Simon Holland goal was followed by a point from Eoghan Clifford as the Exiles began the second-half on the front foot. A Niall Garland goal was followed by a brace of points from Niall Arthur as the lead changed hands again before Spence and Conor Madden helped level matters.

Arthur took his personal haul to 0-10 while Garland got a second goal, but Lancashire made them work hard for victory with Madden finishing with 0-7 and Spencer hitting 1-6. Monaghan managed to do enough, though, to hold out to take the silverware.

The Nickey Rackard Cup Final was the filling in the triple-decker at Headquarters and it proved to be just as thrilling with Wicklow edging out Donegal on a 1-20 to 3-12 scoreline.

Ryan Hilferty scored a 16th minute Donegal goal and Liam McKinney raised another green flag five minutes later. Donegal were on top but they hit seven first-half wides and five points from the hurl of Christy Moorehouse left Wicklow only trailing 2-8 to 0-10 at the break.

Gerry Gilmore increased Donegal’s lead in the early stages of the second-half but just when it looked as though they were going to push on it all went wrong for them.

Danny Cullen, Moorehouse, Danny Staunton and Jack Doyle all registered as they hit half a dozen points without reply and while Donegal keeper Luke White blasted in a goal late on it couldn’t save them.