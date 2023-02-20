Monaghan turn corner in fine style as Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty set for long spell on sidelines

Gaelic games

A storming second-half display in which they put their recent travails in Division One of the Allianz Football League firmly behind them saw Monaghan romp to a stunning victory over Donegal at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones yesterday.

The home side went into the contest nursing the hurt encountered in their ties up against Armagh and Kerry but left the pitch to the resounding acclaim of their ecstatic fans.

Donegal had been boosted by their win over Tyrone but were without the services of captain Patrick McBrearty who looks set to miss the remainder of the league because of a hamstring injury.

Nonetheless Donegal’s second-half collapse will be a matter of grave concern for new manager Paddy Carr especially after they had built up a 0-7 to 0-6 lead at half-time. But after the sides had been deadlocked at 0-11 each with forty-seven minutes gone ,Vinny Corey’s outfit engaged a higher gear that ultimately left Donegal demoralised.

And the real killer blow came when lively substitute Sean Jones plundered the only goal of the match to fire Monaghan into an unassailable 1-18 to 0-14 lead. When the irrepressible Jones and skipper Kieran Duffy potted points in the closing minutes, this merely added insult to injury from Donegal’s perspective.

Monaghan: R Beggan 0-3 (3f); T McPhillips, K Duffy 0-1, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, D Hughes; K Lavelle, G Mohan; S O’Hanlon 0-3, M Bannigan 0-1, C McCarthy 0-1; S Carey, K Gallagher, J McCarron 0-7 (4f,1m). Subs: C Lennon for Lavelle (inj. 19 mins), S Jones 1-2 for Carey (48), S Hanratty for Lennon (59), C McManus 0-2 for McCarron (63), A Mulligan for McCarthy (69).

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C Ward; E B Gallagher, S McMenamin, C McColgan; C McGonagle 0-1, J McGee; M Langan 0-4, D O Baoill 0-1, C O’Donnell 0-3; H McFadden, O Gallen 0-5 (4f), J Brennan 0-1. Subs: P Mogan for McColgan (45), L McGlynn for Ward (58), J McGroddy for Magee (73).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).