Ballybay manager Jerome Johnston focused on Ulster Championship showdown with Crossmaglen Rangers… but a ‘family reunion’ against Kilcoo could be on the cards

GAA

It’s perhaps just as well that Jerome Johnston is a level-headed, thoroughly grounded individual who loves his family, work and football in that order.

Indeed, if he were prone to indulge in the occasional bout of self-indulgence, his feet might have a tendency to leave the ground just now.

On his own admission the Ballybay manager is facing a potential sporting ‘family reunion’ that he had deemed to be outside the bounds of possibility.

But having now acknowledged that life can on occasions throw up the most bizarre challenges, Johnston is taking stock of precisely where he finds himself today.

Picture the scene. The draw for the Ulster Club Football Championship has just been made and Ballybay have been paired with Armagh champions Crossmaglen Rangers in the Preliminary Round tie at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night (7.15pm).

So far so good. But the landscape is suddenly altered dramatically when the winners of this tie were drawn to face Down champions Kilcoo in the quarter-finals – the same Kilcoo for which Johnston’s three talented sons Ryan, Jerome Jnr and Shealin play with considerable distinction.

Should this situation arise, it will not necessarily be a question of all-out war but rather a clash of sporting minds en route to achieving a particular goal.

Yet while the prospect of engaging with his sons on the field of battle is a possibility, Johnston’s spotlight is focused on a different mission.

“Let’s call a spade here,” he says, “Only an idiot would think beyond our match with Crossmaglen Rangers on Saturday night. They have won the Armagh title again, they have quality players in the likes of Rian O’Neill, Cian McConville and Aaron Kernan and they will take a lot of beating.”

“But having said that this Ballybay team have been putting in a great effort and I am just delighted to see the progress they have made. The fans have been superb – I could not say nice enough words about the people of Ballybay.”

In overcoming Scotstown in the Monaghan decider, Ballybay showed true grit and no little skill, qualities that Johnston hopes will be replicated against Crossmaglen on Saturday night.

Paul Finlay and Dessie Ward along with the Wylie brothers Drew and Ryan underpin an outfit that has blossomed this year to date but Johnston is keeping everything in perspective ahead of Saturday night’s showdown.

“In my opinion, the Ulster Senior Club Championship is one of the most meaningful competitions on the annual fixtures calendar,” he said.

“You take the likes of David Clifford, the best player in the country, and he might not get a chance to play in the Munster championship because he is from a small Kerry club”

“When you look at the fixtures such as Errigal Ciaran v Glen that are on the menu here in Ulster, you could hardly ask for much better irrespective of what fixture comes out of this Saturday night’s game.”

“I must say, though, every competition deserves to be respected.

“It’s worth remembering that every team sets out to do their best at provincial level in particular.”