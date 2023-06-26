Dermot Malone on cloud nine after Monaghan reach Minor decider

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-11

Monaghan Minor football team boss Dermot Malone was temporarily transported to cloud nine in the immediate aftermath of his team’s stunning victory over Kerry in a pulsating All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final at Tullamore on Saturday night.

Almost lost for words, Malone was gasping as he took in the enormity of his county having secured a place in the final of the All-Ireland for the first time since 1939.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Malone, “It was touch and go throughout the match but we got over the line in the end after the boys had showed great character and courage. We knew going in against Kerry that it would be tough and that’s exactly how it turned out.”

“There was little between the sides at any stage but, at the end of the day, the goal we got just before half-time was to stand to us. Now we are looking forward to going to Croke Park.”

Tommy Mallen’s goal eased Monaghan into a 1-5 to 0-7 lead at the interval after Max McGinnity had rifled over three earlier points and when the same player scored two more after the break Monaghan looked comfortable at 1-07 to 0-08.

But Kerry corner-forward Paddy Lane followed up his three earlier points with another in the 39th minute to leave the game still delicately balanced before a rousing finish with man of the match Sean Og McIlwaine hoisting over a late brace of points to book Monaghan’s passage in the decider.

Monaghan scorers: Max McGinnity 0-05 (5f), Tommy Mallen 1-01 (1f), Sean Og McElwain 0-04 (1m, 2f), Matthew Carolan 0-01.

Kerry scorers: Paddy Lane 0-06 (4f), Paudie Fitzgerald, Daniel Kirby, Oisin Healy, Aaron Kennelly, Tomas Kennedy (0-01 each).