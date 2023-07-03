Kildare boss Glenn Ryan facing two eight-week suspensions arising from Monaghan defeat

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan is facing two proposed eight-week suspensions, arising out of their recent All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final defeat to Monaghan in Tullamore.

One of the charges is for bringing the game into disrepute as a result of the comments he made to the media about referee Jerome Henry and the other is for entering the referee's room in Tullamore after the game in an effort to ask Henry about some of the decisions that had perplexed him.

The GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee examined the comments and the match report of Henry which detailed the manager's effort to speak with him in his room afterwards.

Ryan had said after the game that someone had suggested to him during the previous week that the Mayo official was "out of his depth," adding that he "proved tonight that he was out of his depth.

"I can’t understand in a big game like that, you have a top class official like David Gough doing the line who was equally scratching his head on the line with me on occasions."

The two suspensions, should they stand, will run concurrently for two months but will also incorporate a two-match ban to be served at the beginning of next year's Allianz League as no inter-county games involving Kildare will take place during the term of his time suspension.

This was a clause added to time suspensions at the most recent Congress in February.

Ryan has a three-year agreement to manage Kildare and is expected to see out that in 2024.

He is understood to be weighing up his option to challenge the disrepute charge he is facing.

Kildare lost to Monaghan by a point with Ryan left clearly frustrated by some of the Mayo officials calls.