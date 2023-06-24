Monaghan and Derry facing GAA giants in All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final showdowns

Derry and Monaghan hope to step up to the mark this weekend and book their places in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final.

But to do that they will have to beat Dublin and Kerry respectively in Semi-Finals that now hold a particular allure because of the high quality of the recent provincial championships.

Indeed Derry and Monaghan themselves served up a cracking tie in the Ulster decider that was only climaxed in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out which the Derry side won (4-2) and now the teams will pit their respective talents against two of the best under-age teams in the county.

Meanwhile, Monaghan manager Dermot Malone has watched his side make encouraging progress but they will face a stern examination against Kerry today at O’Connor Park, Tullaamore (2.30pm).

Max McGinnity, Tommy Mallen and Matthew Finn can help to bolster Monaghan’s challenge while Kerry will look to Paddy Lane, Dara Hogan and Stephen Gannon to help sustain their momentum.

The Kingdom trio will bring considerable accuracy to the table and the Monaghan defence is certain to be fully extended in what could prove to be a close, tense encounter between two sides keen to sample All-Ireland glory.

From a Monaghan perspective, McGinnity has been the essence of consistency for Monaghan and his prodigious scoring feats have underlined his side’s progress while Mallen and Finn have shown that they are opportunists who can put away chances when they are offered.

Dermot Malone knows his Monaghan side are facing a big challenge

Manager Malone is confident that if his team get into their stride early then they can ruffle Kerry’s feathers.

“We know Kerry are a good side but we have faith in our own ability,” said Malone.

“We need to get into our stride early doors and take things from there.

“It won’t be easy that’s for sure given Kerry’s considerable skills and hunger not to mention their great tradition.”

When Dublin take the field to meet Damien McErlain’s Oak Leaf side at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh tomorrow night (5.30pm), they will do so cushioned by victory over Cork in a dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final tie.

The Munster side may have made life difficult for the Dubs but Cillian Emmett, Paddy Curry, Ryan Mitchell and Aidan O’Reilly played a big part in the winners’ success by unleashing their score-taking talents.

It was a Curry goal that sealed victory in the final analysis and now Dublin must confront a Derry side that has sparkled to date. McErlain’s boys may have had a comparatively easy passage through the early stages of the Ulster Championship but they were stretched to the full in the final before gliding past Galway by 1-13 to 0-4 in their All-Ireland Quarter-Final.

Derry’s front-line power has tested their opponents to the full to date and if Eamon Young, Oisin Doherty, Conall Higgins, Ger Dillon and Johnny McGuckian are in full flight tomorrow, then Dublin will be stretched to the limit.

And it’s not just up front that Derry boast a healthy ration of talent. Fionn McEldowney has proved an inspirational captain from his role at the heart of the defence while Rory Small and Luke Grant along with goalkeeper Jack McCloy have been prominent in thwarting opposing sides.