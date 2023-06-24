Monaghan manager Vinny Corey knows his side have to be at their best against Kildare

Monaghan football manager Vinny Corey is hoping that his team can pick up the pieces from last weekend’s loss to Donegal by overcoming Kildare in an All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday (4.45pm).

The Farney outfit missed several scoring chances in the second-half and Corey will certainly be looking for a greater degree of accuracy today.

Much will depend on the form of Jack McCarron and Conor McManus, two of Monaghan’s most trusted forwards while their defence will be expected to contain a Kildare forward division that tends to play in fits and starts.

“While we are happy to be still in the All-Ireland running we know that we must bring our ‘A’ game into play in this one,” insists Corey who gave great service to his county as a player.

Conor Boyle, Michael Bannigan and skipper Kieran Duffy are other key players in a Monaghan side that will need to get off to a good start and maintain their work-rate given Kildare’s tenacity.

Meanwhile, Cork could hardly have had better preparation for Saturday’s All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final meeting with Roscommon at Pairc Ui Chaoimh (2.00pm) than last weekend’s victory over Mayo.

Vinny Corey expects a tough battle against the Lilywhites

The Leesiders turned on the style and kept Kevin McStay’s side at bay in the closing stages to run out winners by 1-14 to 1-11. Roscommon will certainly have to keep their guard up given the danger that Steven Sherlock, Rory Maguire and Brian Hurley in particular will pose.

On Sunday, Pearse Stadium, Salthill is likely to be bursting at the seams for yet another instalment in the fascinating Galway v Mayo rivalry.

With Galway having lost to Armagh last weekend and Mayo having capitulated against Cork, there will be no quarter asked or given in this one as the retrieval of pride will be paramount.

Meanwhile the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick will host two All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals on Saturday when Clare and Dublin go into action first (4.00pm) with Galway and Tipperary holding the stage from 6.15pm.

Clare pushed Limerick all the way in the Munster final before John Kiely’s side emerged with a one-point victory but the Banner county’s display has triggered their desire to flourish today.

In Tony Kelly, Aidan McCarthy and Mark Rodgers Clare have seasoned performers while the Dubs will look to Donal Burke, Cian O’Sullivan and Danny Sutcliffe for inspiration.

Tipperary are fresh from their mauling of Offaly but can expect a much tighter passage against Henry Shefflin’s resilient Galway side this afternoon.

Jason Forde, Mark Kehoe, Jack Morris, Conor Stakelum and Seamus Callanan are key figures in Tipperary’s set-up while Galway will lean on Evan Niland, Conor Whelan, Kevin Cooney and Brian Concannon in the main to post scores.