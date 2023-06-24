Monaghan produce another famous escape in preliminary Quarter-Final against Kildare

Monaghan 1-11 Kildare 0-13

You’d have put good money on Monaghan’s last day swerving relegation in Castlebar being their greatest Houdini tribute act of the year, but no.

Today in Tullamore, they scored four of the last five points of a tight All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final to win by one, Conor McCarthy’s winner whistling over the Kildare crossbar just as the clock ticked 74 minutes.

Kildare who, at various important junctures in 2023, seemed on the brink of complete collapse, seemed a team reborn for the most part here.

That was until that frantic final gallop, when they lost some composure but still, it seemed as though they would survive missing four goal chances and win anyway.

Never underestimate the nutritional value of a victory to a struggling team. Six days on from beating Roscommon in Tullamore, Kildare looked to have carried all that goodness with them into this game and towards an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Instead, it’s Monaghan who enter Monday morning’s draw. Another big day in Croke Park. They’ll get Kerry, Dublin or Armagh but it hardly matters.

Few games in any championship have, or will, play along such expected lines.

There was nothing discernible in either team’s most recent past to pit them as anything other than tentative favourites.

Kildare have been in some bleak spots this year but their last match, that win over Roscommon in Tullamore last week, seemed like a hugely significant moment.

The first half was predictably tight, although we had daylight, briefly, between the teams when Conor McCarthy slammed a fifth-minute goal past Mark Donnellan after being slipped through by Stephen O’Hanlon.

But other than that, the flow of the game passed easily between the teams.

Ben McCormack was by far the sharpest forward on the pitch, ending the first half with four points and benefitting from Kildare’s patient defending.

All day they sat, allowed Monaghan possession, sucking them in and then exploding forward on the counter.

One point, the last of the first half, was a classic of that genre.

Monaghan had exclusive access to the ball for four minutes, prodding and probing around the margins of the Kildare defence. Eventually, after working it inside, Jack McCarron was turned over, Shea Ryan came out with the ball and two kicks later, Darragh Kirwan had secured a one point half-time lead for his team.

Part of Kildare’s winter will be spent rerunning one play in the 46 minute over and over.

All day they were composed when they broke and invariably worked good options.

At that moment, they seemed to have picked Monaghan apart from a long Mark Donnellan kick-out but Darragh Kirwan’s rasping shot bounced off the cross and then Daniel Flynn sent another wide after Kildare won it back.

Still, they led by three and seemed to be in control of the game as it approached its final acts but Monaghan found a way.

From the 42nd minute until full-time, Kildare scored just two points. The game became fraught. Monaghan seemed to grow in these conditions.

In the 63rd minute, they went level with McCarthy kicked a point on the run but Neil Flynn put Kildare back ahead in the 70th. It looked like being enough.

First though, Jack McCarron levelled the game with a free from front in front of the goals and from the next kick out, Monaghan won possession and worked a final move.

McCarthy, a menace all day, bounced off a challenge and spun inside into a pocket of space to the left of the Kildare goal. His shot was true and Monaghan had their winner. A tight, breathless win.

They don’t tend to do it any other way.

SCORERS – Monaghan: C McCarthy 1-2, M Bannigan (2f), J McCarron (1f) 0-3 each, R Beggan (f), G Mohan (m) 0-1 each. Kildare: N Flynn 0-5 (3f, 1 ’45), B McCormack 0-4 (1m), A Beirne 0-2, K Flynn, D Kirwan 0-1 each.

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Duffy, K Lavelle; K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; G Mohan, D Hughes; D Ward, M Bannigan, K Gallagher; R McAnespie, S O’Hanlon, S McCarron. Subs: S Carey for McAnespie (33), C McManus for Gallagher (h-t), R Wylie for O’Toole (59), K Hughes for Ward (68), S Jones for Carey (71)

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, E Doyle, S Ryan; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O’Callaghan, K Feely; P McDermott, A Beirne, B McCormack; D Kirwan, D Flynn, N Flynn. Subs: J Robinson for McCormack (43), D Malone for Hyland (66), P Cribbin for D Flynn (70), J Hyland for N Flynn (73)

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)