Monaghan were beaten by the better side today, concedes gracious manager Vinny Corey

His sporting world may have caved in but Monaghan manager Vinny Corey retained his dignity and bearing in the immediate aftermath of his team’s defeat by Derry.

And in typical Corey fashion there were no excuses or recriminations, just a candid acceptance of what had happened in a game that had held rich promise for his side.

“We were beaten by a much better team on the day, simple as,” admitted Corey. “We knew that Derry would be tough opponents but we tended to make things hard for ourselves when you think about it.

“Obviously we would have loved to have won a place in the Ulster Final but it just wasn’t to be. Derry took control early and when they opened up an eight-point gap in the second quarter we really knew then that we were up against it.”

Corey admitted that he felt his side had left themselves with a lot to do in the second-half.

“Funnily enough we seemed to play a bit better when we were playing against the breeze, but that’s how it can go in football. We had chances that we were unable to take while, at the other end, Derry showed that they were able to take their scores and keep the pressure on us,” said Corey.

“I have to be honest, I thought Derry were awesome form the entire course of the game. Their pace, their shot selection and their work-rate were qualities that we simply could not live with hard though we tried.”

The Monaghan boss felt that his team’s defensive shortcomings were highlighted by a Derry side that were able to vary their attacking skills and create openings by their clever use of space and intelligent distribution of the ball.

“We were not able to get tackles in when they were needed and the fact that we could not win the ball meant that Derry were always taking the game to us. We got a few breakaway scores in the second-half that happened to keep us in the game to a certain extent but you would have to say that Derry held all the aces,” added Corey.

His team will now focus on the All-Ireland Championship draw, which will be made on Tuesday, and he is still hopeful that they can now make progress to some degree in the competition.

“I think we have to take learnings from this game and apply them as we move along. Derry have shown just what a good side they are but we will be getting another bite at the cherry in Tuesday’s draw and we can only hope that this will be favourable to us. Naturally all the teams who will be in the running will think the same,” pointed out Corey.

His team’s Ulster exit is a big blow but Corey remains hopeful that Monaghan will have an opportunity to portray their skills on the national stage.

“Hopefully we will get the chance to do ourselves justice. You can take it that we will be giving it our best shot,” said Corey.