Monaghan's Darren Hughes hits out at ‘slightly unfair’ All-Ireland football reshuffle plans

Monaghan footballer Darren Hughes has broken with the GPA consensus to voice his dissatisfaction with Proposal B – dealing with a reshuffle of the All-Ireland football Championship – going to Special Congress on Saturday.

Under Proposal B, the sixth-placed team in Division One fails to reach the All-Ireland knockout series.

Over the last five National Leagues, Hughes’ own county have ended up the sixth-placed team three times, with Mayo and Tyrone occupying the slot on the other occasions.

Hughes is not against change, or even the broad outline of the argument, but he feels the proposal cannot be adopted while it excludes a team who finished sixth in Division One.

“I think everyone is in agreement that we need change and most preferably splitting the Provincial Championships from the All-Ireland series,” the Scotstown man states.

“But purely from a Monaghan point of view looking at this, it seems unfair that teams outside of Division One are getting a heavier weighing than sixth, seventh and eighth in Division One.

“I suppose you understand that seventh and eighth, you have to relegate them and keep them out to keep it competitive. The fact that the sixth-placed team will more than likely have ended up with the same points as the fifth placed team — yet second and third in Division Two and the winners of Division Three and Four are getting a play-off game for the All-Ireland quarter-final, while the sixth-placed team in Division One gets left at home — is slightly unfair.”

Hughes himself has taken pencil and paper out and reworked the Proposals to make more sense.

“There were different scenarios where they could have incorporated the six teams in Division One, it would have made more sense with a play-off game.

“But to come up with this five, just to make it suit, to get the right number, I would see it as an unfair advantage.”

At last week’s GPA event backing Proposal B, the player group’s CEO, Tom Parsons, said the measure would “end brutal mismatches”.

But Hughes would maintain one-sided games will still occur anyway, just at a different time of the year and would be even less attractive than they are now.

“The other side of this proposal is that they say they don’t want an imbalance of teams getting hammered,” he said.

“But they are only changing the dates. Teams are still going to meet each other in the provincial Championships so you are only shifting them from May-June to February-March.

“A lot of this proposal is right and if I was playing in Division Two, Three and Four at the minute, I would be voting for it. It’s a nice way in.

“But it doesn’t mean it is right. We are going into our eighth year in Division One and you feel it is nearly working against you.”

Hughes realises this stance puts him out of step with the GPA, but he has already made his feelings clear.

“I didn’t vote for it, but I have been in a lot of discussions with Tom Parsons for the last month. He would know my views from the start on it,” he revealed.

“I would say it is the case that the majority of the GPA voted for it.

"But I know for a fact that most of the Division One players didn’t look at it. It was just boys who were recently beaten in their Championships and are out of county mode, hadn’t really a grasp of what was happening.

“Obviously, they are selling it that a majority voted for it and probably did.

“There would be a lot of split decisions in every camp over whether it is beneficial or not.”