‘Nudie’ Hughes says Monaghan will be up for Derry challenge in Ulster Semi-Final

One of Monaghan’s all-time greats, the legendary Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes, has never been known to shy away from calling it as it is irrespective of what the subject is that happens to be under discussion.

So when the Castleblayney Faughs’ icon predicts that today’s Derry v Monaghan Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final will be “a 50-50 game” it’s better to take cognisance of this.

As well as having been in a league of his own as a player, Nudie — people would not know who you were referring to if you merely mentioned his baptismal name of Eugene — still nurses an ingrained passion for football that has helped to make him welcome no matter where he goes.

He has watched the current side retain their place in Division One of the Allianz League and conquer Tyrone at the first hurdle in the Ulster Championship and now he’s totally focused on today’s Semi-Final against reigning provincial champions Derry at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh (5.00pm).

“Monaghan are the kind of team to whom you should not give a second chance,” points out Hughes.

“If they get it, you can be sure that they will grasp it. When you reflect back on their game against Tyrone earlier this month, everyone had Tyrone in the winners’ enclosure by half-time. But Monaghan needed no second bidding when a few chances came their way in the third quarter.”

“They set about their work in pegging Tyrone back inside their own half and then they made the most of their scoring opportunities. Obviously that winning goal from young Ryan O’Toole was heaven-sent and now here we are hoping to book a place in the Ulster Final.”

Monaghan legend Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes fancies the Farney Country's chances against Derry — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Derry go into the game yearning to retain the provincial title they won for the first time in 24 years last year and fired up by a grim determination to make even further progress.

Rory Gallagher’s considerable influence as a manager has borne considerable fruit over the course of the past year in particular and the defiant boss will be particularly keen to keep his side on a Championship high after their failure against Galway in last year’s All-Ireland Semi-Final. But the Oak Leaf side’s reputation is respected rather than envied in the Farney county which collected two provincial titles under Malachy O’Rourke in 2015 and 2013.

“Yes, Monaghan have been there and done that but they want more,” declares Hughes,

“However, they will discover that space will be at a premium when they try to put pressure on the Derry defence and there will certainly be no margin for errors. I watched Derry playing against Dublin in the Division Two Final and the Dubs outgunned them on that day.”

“Derry maybe lacked a little strength in depth on that occasion but it was a warning for them. I feel that today’s match will be very cagey because neither side will want to take any chances.

“It is well known that Derry have plenty of punch in their attack with Shane McGuigan in particular in good form at the minute. It will take the Monaghan defence to be on its toes to cope with them.”

Having conducted his own in-depth assessment of Vinny Corey’s outfit, ‘Nudie’ is convinced that the teams will be neck and neck until the start of the final quarter.

“That’s when the team who is seen to want it the most will go for broke and hope that they don’t leave themselves open to counter thrusts,” he explains.

“The key players for Monaghan as I see it will be Stephen O’Hanlon, Conor McCarthy and Michael Bannigan. Oh, I nearly forgot. It was remiss of me not to mention a certain Conor McManus but then need I say more?”