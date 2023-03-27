Shock troops Monaghan serve up yet another surprise against Mayo to remain in Division One

Allianz Football League

Monaghan players celebrate the win over Mayo that preserved their place in Division One — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

They may have existed very much under the radar in Division One of the Allianz Football League, but Monaghan certainly know when the time is right to pull off a major shock.

This time last year, the last rites had all but been administered to the county’s tenure in Division One, but in the last round of fixtures they caused the mother of all shocks when they left fancied Dublin sagging against the ropes.

And just to prove that history can repeat itself, Monaghan waved their magic wand again yesterday and this time it was high-flying Mayo who came under their spell. The result? A scarcely credible 2-14 to 0-14 win for Vinny Corey’s men that ensures they will now continue to dine at the top table next year.

Conor McManus, who top-scored with 1-7, Ryan O’Toole, Jack McCarron and Stephen O’Hanlon led the way as Mayo suffered a rare setback.

In the past when Monaghan have found themselves in a pressure situation, McManus is the player they have turned to – and although he may not be a starter in every game just now, his uncanny knack of being able to deliver the goods when the heat is on continues to stand his county in good stead.

Donegal’s current plight has been well-documented, and there was no soothing balm to be applied when they went down by 0-21 to 0-9 to a Roscommon side that did not have to exercise themselves unduly.

While moves are being made to try and entice Karl Lacey to reconsider his decision to step away from what was a flourishing Donegal Academy, the task to find a new boss to replace Paddy Carr will be stepped up while Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley fill the void just now.

Dublin ensured that Louth would not finish their Division Two campaign on a high note by overcoming Mickey Harte’s men at Croke Park by 1-16 to 1-6. Yet promotion and relegation were not the main topics of conversation — not when goalkeeper supreme Stephen Cluxton made an unexpected return to the Dubs’ substitutes bench.

While Dublin are more than happy to be returning to the rarified atmosphere of Division One, the possibility of Cluxton being on duty again is quite a bonus.

Mickey Harte's Louth tasted defeat against Dublin at Croke Park — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

And Antrim’s hopes of a second successive win following that boost against Cavan last weekend were derailed by fellow strugglers Longford, who triumphed in a high-scoring encounter by 3-17 to 3-12.

This was a setback for Saffrons boss Andy McEntee, who had hoped for better things from his team ahead of their forthcoming Ulster Championship meeting with relegated Armagh.

Meanwhile, although Down beat Offaly in Division Three (1-18 to 0-9), their more recent form conspired to shatter their promotion hopes with Cavan and Fermanagh going up from that flight.

But no such misery for 2002 Armagh All-Ireland-winning colleagues Oisin McConville and Tony McEntee.

McConville’s Wicklow defeated Waterford by 2-8 to 0-8 to clinch promotion to Division Three, and McEntee’s Sligo just managed to squeeze past Leitrim by 1-15 to 2-11 and thus allow him to join his Orchard County soulmate in a more elevated environment.

Both McEntee and McConville have gained considerable popularity in their adopted counties right now, and clearly relish the task of facing bigger tests ahead.