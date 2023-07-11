This isn’t mission impossible for Monaghan – they have more than a fighting chance against Dublin

“The truly honourable thing about this team is they stuck together. They stayed the distance. They kept trying to improve. They kept striving and straining against their own limitations. They poured their guts into the pursuit of an Ulster title. They had a window of time in which to do it… they were a good team, at times formidable. They tried to be the best they could be. It wasn’t quite enough. The wheel has turned, the window has closed.” Tommy Conlon, Sunday Independent, 2012