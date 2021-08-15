New date for Kerry v Tyrone clash, Saturday August 28, with final moved to September 11

The GAA has announced Saturday August 28 as the new date for the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash between Kerry and Tyrone, allowing the Red Hand county to recover from its current Covid crisis.

Tyrone’s Covid-hit squad were hopeful the association might change the date to ensure the semi-final goes ahead with Kerry also willing to accept a new date.

This evening's GAA statement read: “Following receipt of additional medical information from Tyrone GAA and subsequent deliberations with the relevant parties today, the GAA can confirm arrangements for the concluding stages of the 2021 Football championship.

“The second semi-final involving Kerry and Tyrone will now take place on Saturday August 28 with the winners proceeding to a final meeting with Mayo two weeks later on September 11.

“This revised schedule has been finalised with the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

“The GAA would like to acknowledge the co-operation of all of the counties still involved in the championship and it looks forward to working with the government to finalise these arrangements.”

Times for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.