New Donegal manager Paddy Carr backs youngsters to flourish in county set-up as life after Michael Murphy begins

It’s far from Paddy Carr’s first rodeo, but he takes on the Donegal job as a recently-retired school Principal, wishing another man mightn’t have been so hasty in announcing his own retirement.

It’s a few weeks since Michael Murphy announced he was finished up as a Donegal football at 33 years of age, retiring as the greatest footballer the county ever produced. But Carr says they cannot dwell on that.

Speaking at the launch of the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup draw, Carr stated, “The thing is, Michael has his own personal reasons for making his decision. And you kind of have to respect that. I certainly have to respect that. I think Michael made it clear himself that he wanted to step away at present.

He continued, “When great players retire, there’s always an interest in seeing what is going to replace that. There’s no question that Michael was one of a kind.

“But I mean, it has given us great encouragement. What I am watching at the moment is young lads coming through. The hunger they have, the passion and drive, when it is aligned with the talent… I think Donegal this year is all about momentum and getting that journey on the road.”

Donegal are in Group One, with Monaghan and Down, three teams under new management.

Group two features Tyrone, Fermanagh and Derry, with Armagh, Cavan and Antrim making the third group.

Games commence on January 4th.