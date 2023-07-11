New York having a big impact on next generation of stars: Tiernan Mathers

Tiernan Mathers and New York take on Warwickshire in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final

When New York take on Warwickshire in the first of the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Finals at the GAA Centre of Excellence at Abbottstown on Friday (5.30pm), the occasion will have special significance for a family with Northern Ireland roots.

Tiernan Mathers, who hails from the Queen’s area of the city of his birthplace, is a key figure in the New York side which has made steady progress but now face their toughest task as they fix their sights on a place in the decider.

Tiernan’s mother Stephanie hails from Longstone in Down while his father Colin is from Killeavy in south Armagh and both are committed followers of the Big Apple side.

While Tiernan confirms that his parents have given him every encouragement in his playing career to date, he is now anxious to repay them by delivering an All-Ireland Championship medal.

But given the fact that Warwickshire have been looking particularly sharp of late and with London and Kilkenny due to go head to head in the other Semi-Final, Tiernan accepts that landing the national title will be difficult to put it mildly.

It was after his team produced a shock in beating Leitrim in the Connacht Championship that Tiernan detected that there just might be a whiff of success in the air.

“It was so special after the match against Leitrim, seeing the flood of kids running onto the field, it was something we’d never seen before,” reveals Tiernan.

“We had a celebration the night after the match where kids from clubs came up to meet the team and it was great to be able to inspire them, especially for me as an American-born player.

“Our progress means a lot not just us but to the whole community we represent in our area of New York.”

Indeed the New York team might well have found themselves pitted against his mother’s native Down had pairings in the Quarter-Finals of the Tailteann Cup deemed so but as it was they were drawn against Carlow.

“I’m sure that there would have been plenty of craic in the house had we drawn Down. When they were beaten by Armagh in the Ulster Championship this year my mum sat there looking very disappointed while my father had his Orchard county jersey on,” smiles Tiernan.

For now, though, the spotlight will fall on Abbottstown on Friday night where New York will bid to take a step towards further enhancing their status as an emerging force in Gaelic football.