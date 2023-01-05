Niall Grimley happy to be holding the middle ground for Armagh again after almost ending career due to injury

It is safe to assume that no player welcomed the return to inter-county action more warmly than Armagh midfield strongman Niall Grimley.

The Madden clubman has spent the past eight months recovering from a training ground injury which at one stage was thought might jettison his playing career.

But the 28-year-old is made of stern stuff and his patience and forbearance have now brought their own reward in his return to the orchard county starting line-up.

Grimley wielded a considerable influence in the orchard county’s Dr McKenna Cup win over Antrim in midweek and is looking forward to another helping of game time against Cavan next Wednesday night.

But even though he has for some time been one of the mainstays of Kieran McGeeney’s side, Grimley is taking nothing for granted.

“While it was great to finally return to training and get game time against Antrim, the pressure will be on from here on in,” reflects Grimley. “While I was naturally sorry not to play a part in Armagh’s journey into the All-Ireland quarter-finals last year, I must say that I took great satisfaction from the team’s progress.

“It’s great to see the more experienced players still fiercely committed and others beginning to come through strongly. This is very encouraging going forward, although we are well aware that numerous counties are building strong squads so we know that there will be no easy matches on the horizon.”

Stephen Sheridan from the Forkhill club was Grimley’s partner in the midfield win over Antrim and when players such as Stefan Campbell, Jemar Hall, Cian McConville, Niall McConville, Joe Sheridan and Justin Kieran were introduced from the bench, they left no one in any doubt that competition for starting places in the orchard county side is now red-hot.

But Grimley clearly relishes the buoyancy and positivity that appear to be the hallmarks of the squad just now.

“From my own perspective, it’s really good to be back,” he adds. “My last game with the county was in April last year and it has been a long, hard road since then for me but I have put that behind me.

“I am looking very much to the future. It would be just great if Armagh could replicate the form they showed in the All-Ireland qualifiers last summer.”