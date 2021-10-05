Niall Morgan should end the Tyrone goalkeeper hoodoo in All-Stars line-up – maybe

And so, to the great post-season row that is the All-Stars.

By the time you read this, the 15 selectors in either code will be locked in a secret vault, draining the last of the Dom Perginon and cracking open the fresh delivery of lobsters. Occasionally, someone will proffer a name, out of nowhere and the esteemed judges will shift in their thrones to give an authoritative thumbs up, or down.

By the end of the process, they will emerge with the names of 45 players that caught the eye this season; three goalkeepers, six midfielders and 18 each of attackers and defenders.

And every year without fail, their choices will be derided within the media and among those that cannot believe their team didn’t get ample recognition in their eyes.

There will be the annual surprise that because a player who wears a certain number can be selected in a position that doesn’t tally with the traditional line out that the matchday programmes persist with.

For the classic example of this, see: Cavanagh, Colm.

As much as we would like not to go over that argument again, but the winning argument to place Cavanagh in an All-Star team at full-back was on a simple metric; where did he play his football? And that was at full-back, which had the effect of delighting his father Teddy, who played all his football in the number 3 jersey.

This year is expected to reap a bounty harvest for Tyrone as All-Ireland champions, at least in terms of nominations.

In 2003 they had 14 nominations, most interestingly with seven in the forward ranks. By 2005 that figure shrank to 11.

In 2008, it was 10, perhaps recognition for how the qualifiers was democratising the scheme.

The most glaring statistic however, is that in the three years before now that Tyrone won the All-Ireland, neither Pascal McConnell or John Devine even earned a nomination for the goalkeeper slot.

That could be rectified this year with Niall Morgan.