Omagh CBS follow the plan to produce dominant display in Hogan Cup Final

Omagh CBS are back at the summit of All-Ireland Schools’ football after they produced a breathtaking display at Croke Park yesterday to comfortably sweep aside the challenge of Summerhill College Sligo by a score of 6-16 to 3-8.

It was a dominant display from the Tyrone school from start to finish as they picked the perfect day and venue to play their best football.

Manager Diarmuid McNulty, who was a key forward in their last Hogan Cup success, was delighted.

“As a management team you put plans into place and when they come off its brilliant,” he said.

“The lads went out and executed everything to a tee and I couldn’t be more delighted and proud of them. We targeted a quick start and to be honest I never thought we would get the lead that we did.

“As a coach or manager you get a vibe in the warm-up how things are and it was top notch today.

“They just went out and played on the front foot and when we had to defend they all worked hard and they got their reward.

“We were clinical when we had to be and established a healthy lead at the break and after that it was just a case of keeping doing what we did and they did that.

“It’s different from winning it as a player because as a manager you have a lot more things to thing about but it’s great to play a part because they will be Hogan Cup champions forever now and they did it in style at the biggest venue of them all.

“It’s massive for everybody involved with the team and the school and over the next few days and months everybody can reflect and enjoy what has been achieved.”

Ruairi McCullagh had the ball in the net in the fifth minute and Omagh never looked back. Captain Eoin McEholm, who had opened the scoring after only 20 seconds, kicked another brace as well as setting up wing half-back Tomas Haigney for their second goal.

Shea O Neill and Ronan Niland had Summerhill points but Charlie Donnelly responded for Omagh CBS before the same player supplied the killer pass for a Liam Og Mossey 25th minute goal.

Summerhill were on the ropes and Omagh full forward Conor Owens hit the last two points while McElholm was unlucky with a goal chance that hit the bar.

Leading 3-8 to 0-4 at the break Omagh CBS picked up where they had left off with Owens landing another trio of points.

Eli Rooney pointed for the Sligo lads before they bagged two quickfire goals from Shea O Neill and substitute Connor Flynn.

Omagh CBS had made a number of changes at this stage but they still were hungry for more with Callum Daly outstanding at centre half back.

A flowing move cut the Summerhill defence open for McCullagh to get his second goal of the afternoon before his Loughmacrory teammate McElholm raised two green flags inside as many minutes.

To their credit Summerhill played to the final whistle with Flynn getting an injury time goal followed by a Rooney point but it was only academic at that stage as Omagh CBS emerged emphatic and deserving winners.

Omagh CBS: C McAneney, N Farry, B McMenamin, S Kerr, C Donnelly, C Daly, T Haigney (1-0), E Donaghy, C Donnelly (0-2), C Watson, E McElholm (2-5) L McCullagh, R McCullagh (2-2, 1 “45”), C Owens (0-5, 1F), L Og Mossey (1-1). Subs: N McCarney (0-1) for Watson, D McCallan for L McCullagh, B Gallagher for Farry, C McConnell for Kerr, C O’Hagan for Donaghy

Summerhill College, Sligo: D O’Brien, R O’Callaghan, E Keane, R O’Hehir, J Campbell, J Donlon (0-1, “45”), R O’Kelly-Lynch, D Walsh, P O’Brien, M McDaniel (0-1), R Niland (0-2, 1F), M Carroll, S O’Neill (1-1), E Rooney (0-2), G Lynch. Subs: J Walsh (0-1) for Carroll, C Flynn (2-0) for Lynch, P Kerins for Campbell, C O’Dowd for O’Neill

Referee: B Cawley, Kildare