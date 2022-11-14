Orlaith Prenter is the real star as St Ergnat’s suffer painful defeat

Gaelic Games

ST Ergnat’s, Moneyglass found Donaghmoyne too strong in the Ulster Senior Ladies Football Championship Final as the Monaghan outfit won by 1-11 to 1-7.

Yet the courage of Moneyglass and their ability to stay the distance meant that their opponents were forced to work overtime for their win.

Catriona McConnell and Rosemary Courtney led the Donaghmoyne scoring, but it was Antrim’s Orlaith Prenter who really stole the show, by landing 1-6.

Her goal came from a penalty and her ability to take points from all angles and distances ensured that her side stayed in contention until the final whistle sounded.

In the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship semi-finals Antrim champions Shane O’Neill’s and Donegal title-holders Setanta progressed into the decider.

Shane O’Neill’s got the better of Armagh representatives Sean Treacy’s by 1-20 to 0-12 having led by 0-12 to 0-6 at half-time. Kieran O’Boyle, Liam Magill, Darren Hamill and Niall McGarell lead the winners’ scoring blitz while Danny Magee hit 0-8 for the Lurgan outfit.

Indeed Magee’s accuracy looked as it it might sustain his team’s overall effort, but it was not to be. Shane O’Neill’s finished strongly and their final clash with Setanta is now likely to create considerable interest.

Setanta, meanwhile, triumphed over Derry side Na Magha by 2-20 to 1-16. The Donegal champions led by 0-14 to 1-6 at the half-way stage and when they scored a second gaol early in the second-half victory was assured.

Meanwhile, Edendork will play their football at senior level in Tyrone next year following their narrow 0-21 to 0-20 victory over Moy after extra-time in Saturday’s promotion shoot-out.

Darren McCurry posted 0-13 for the winners but even he was outdone by Moy’s Michael Conroy who shot 0-14 in a match which sizzled from start to finish.

At half-time Edendork led by 0-7 to 0-6 and at full-time the teams were deadlocked at 0-15 each before extra-time finally settled the issue.

The match reflected the high standard overall in the Red Hand county club football this year and the Moy club will be keen to regain their senior status quickly.