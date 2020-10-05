Police to investigate after fans pack the stands at Derry GAA game

Crowds: hundreds of fans were pictured in the stands at Bellaghy

The PSNI has launched an investigation into a GAA match in Derry to determine if there were any breaches of Covid-19 regulations after large crowds were pictured in the stands.

Hundreds of fans were at the game in Bellaghy on Sunday as Slaughtneil won their sixth Derry Senior Football Championship after beating Magherafelt.

On Monday, the GAA took drastic action to suspend all club games on the island of Ireland until further notice.

The decision was taken in the interests of public safety "following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days" according to a directive issued to counties.

"In particular post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic," the directive stated.

The game between Slaughtneil and Magherafelt was moved from Derry's Celtic Park to Bellaghy after tougher Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in the Derry and Strabane council area.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he was disappointed and angry at the scenes.

He said the club had claimed after-match actions were beyond their control, but added: "I would have liked to have seen more stringent application of the guidance."

He told the Assembly that public health regulations were in place to prevent the unnecessary spread of Covid-19, adding: "If there are breaches I would encourage the PSNI to investigate all media and social media that is available."

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton described the scenes of the large crowds as a "disgrace".

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime on Monday, former Derry All-Ireland winner and GAA pundit Joe Brolly said such scenes were inevitable, but fully supported the GAA's decision.

"The GAA is embedded in the community," he added. "It was inevitable there were going to be huge celebrations with county finals, particularly once the restrictions were eased. It's very important to pause the exuberance now. We need to get our feet back on the ground because we're in this for the long haul."

PSNI Superintendent Mike Baird said they will be reviewing all available evidence to determine any possible Covid-19 regulation breaches.

Derry GAA told the BBC that it had taken measures to ensure Covid guidelines were followed.

Elsewhere, Forkhill GAA announced on Wednesday that the south Armagh club had cancelled all training, fixtures and activities after a number of senior players tested positive.

Two days later the club confirmed that the virus had spread to some of its committee members and others in the locality.

This was just one week after Forkhill GAA won the Armagh Junior Championship final at Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

Armagh GAA and Armagh LGFA both stated on Friday that the decision had been taken to suspend all club activity in the county until further notice due to the significant rise of coronavirus cases.

It was alleged that the Covid-19 outbreak at Forkhill GAA was down to the celebrations after its Junior Championship victory.

Forkhill said it would be making no further comment at this stage.

Local SDLP MLA and former Armagh All-Ireland winner Justin McNulty said: "I hope all the players and management teams make a full recovery and I hope their families and people in the community who have contracted Covid can stay safe," he said.